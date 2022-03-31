Horoscopes
Two women hugging on April 6, 2022, the best day for their lucky zodiac signs.

April 6 Is Going To Be A Great Day For Everyone, But Especially For These Zodiac Signs

There’s no “April Fools” about the astrology on this day.

By Chelsea Jackson
Westend61/Getty Images

On April 6, Venus will shift into the expansive, idealistic sign of Pisces, the sign of its exaltation. After a long trek through Saturn’s signs (Capricorn and Aquarius), Venus is eager to shift into a water sign that supports its need for unity, creativity, and compassion. While this transit is bound to be positive for everyone, here are the four lucky zodiac signs that can expect to benefit most:

Taurus

On April 6, Venus will shift into its sign of exaltation, where it’s affirmed and supported. In your birth chart, the planet will step into your 11th house of friends, alliances, and hopes and dreams, prompting you to connect with these areas with ease.

Tap