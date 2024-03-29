Alicia Keys is still *that* girl on fire . It’s been more than two decades (!) since she first sang about fallin' in and out of love. In the years that followed, the Grammy winner’s released hit after hit, showcasing two of them at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with her “My Boo” counterpart, Usher, earlier this year.

Of course, her talents aren’t limited to her powerhouse vocals and piano skills. In 2020, she co-created Keys Soulcare, a clean skin care and wellness brand that’s full of beauty MVPs; more recently, she teamed up with it girl-beloved fitness and lifestyle brand Athleta for a new collection made to support the body and mind.

You can't compare yourself to other people. There actually is no one like you.

With so much intention behind everything Keys creates and gives to the world, it’s hard to believe the multi-hyphenate didn’t always have the know-how she does today. But all of her gifts and expertise came from the (happy, sad, traumatic, confusing) experiences she’s had over the last 43 years.

Fortunately, the “Lifeline” singer is willing to share some of the life lessons she wishes she knew at 21 in the hopes that young women can learn from her wisdom and spread the love — to others and to themselves. — Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor, Experiences & Style

Courtesy of Athleta