Alicia Keys Shares The Life Lessons She Wishes She Knew At 21
“Erase the word ‘fear’ from your vocabulary.”
Alicia Keys is still *that* girl
on fire. It’s been more than two decades (!) since she first sang about fallin' in and out of love. In the years that followed, the Grammy winner’s released hit after hit, showcasing two of them at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show with her “My Boo” counterpart, Usher, earlier this year.
Of course, her talents aren’t limited to her powerhouse vocals and piano skills. In 2020, she co-created Keys Soulcare, a clean skin care and wellness brand that’s full of beauty MVPs; more recently, she teamed up with it girl-beloved fitness and lifestyle brand Athleta for a new collection made to support the body and mind.
With so much intention behind everything Keys creates and gives to the world, it’s hard to believe the multi-hyphenate didn’t always have the know-how she does today. But all of her gifts and expertise came from the (happy, sad, traumatic, confusing) experiences she’s had over the last 43 years.
Fortunately, the “Lifeline” singer is willing to share some of the life lessons she wishes she knew at 21 in the hopes that young women can learn from her wisdom and spread the love — to others and to themselves. — Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor, Experiences & Style
- “You can have all the material things, but you've got to have a great spirit on the inside. That's what's really going to make you special.”
- “Design the world you want and fill it with the things that matter to you.”
- “You can't compare yourself to other people. There actually is no one like you.”
- “Wear sunscreen — every day. Yes, even when it’s cloudy. (Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer from Keys Soulcare makes it easy.)”
- “The path to self-discovery is not a straight line. It’s a zigzag. Don’t worry about that.”
- “So much of what we see and consume in our world is so carefully constructed and polished, so highly curated. Remove the masks and the falsehoods and be *you*.”
- “Growth requires movement. And often, the only way forward is through an exit door. Don’t be afraid to abandon things that no longer serve you.”
- “Everything you want to be, you already are. You're simply on the path to discovering it.”
- “Erase the word ‘fear’ from your vocabulary. Once fear is gone, you can’t fail.”
- “Know that you are so beautiful exactly as you are, in exactly whatever form you come in.”
- “Talk to yourself in the mirror. It’s so powerful to see yourself, connected eye to eye and heart to heart. Look deeply, talk kindly to yourself, and love what you see.”
- “Perspective is everything. How you see things is what it will be.”
- “Do it for love. Not money, not acclaim. Do it because it burned so deeply within you that you couldn’t turn away.”
- “Don’t put yourself on the back burner. Unapologetically prioritize your soul-care and well-being.”
- “Everyone is different. That’s what makes us interesting and special. Celebrate *you*.”
- “The more you see, the more you learn, the more you grow. Never stop. Be curious.”
- “Be driven, be focused but enjoy every moment because it only happens once.”
- “Give thanks and recognize all the good things that are in your life, even during times of great changes, confusion, or frustration. It’s there for a purpose, gratitude changes everything.”
- “There is no way to be perfect and there is no fun in being perfect.”
- “Take time to learn about different people and places. It will inspire empathy, open your mind, and ground you in the knowledge that the world is big and diverse.”
- “You get back what you put in.”