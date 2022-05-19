Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a giant beehive? It’s probably not something you’ve ever thought of before, but there is an Airbnb bee farm stay in Italy that you’ll want to add to your travel bucket list ASAP. The Wonder Bee & Bee on Airbnb gives you a chance to stay in your very own apiary that has a million bee neighbors. Of course, if you’re having flashbacks to that scene in My Girl, no need to worry. The nine beehives surrounding the Airbnb stay are protected by a net, so you don’t have to worry about the bees coming into your home away from home.

The Wonder Bee & Bee on Airbnb was built on an olive farm in Southern Italy for World Bee Day on May 20, and all proceeds from the bookings will go to NGO Wonder Grottole’s bee conservation projects. A stay that puts you close to nature and helps it as well? Yes, please.

The host and beekeeper of Wonder Bee & Bee, Rocco Filomeno, said he built the unique experience to help people connect with bees. “This is the first place in the world where you can sleep immersed in the distinctive sound and aroma of the bees, experiencing ‘bee-therapy’ in the most authentic and natural way,” he shared in a press release.

Despite keeping them out, the net does allow you to see and hear the bees buzzing around. The sounds of nature can be pretty relaxing, which is what you need on your once-in-a-lifetime vacay. Not only are the bees a reason you should book a stay at the Wonder Bee & Bee, but the home itself is also an Insta-worthy sight. Made of fir and birch wood, this one-bedroom home is a cozy stay for you and your partner or bestie.

Where Is The Airbnb Bee Farm Stay?

You’ll need a passport for the Airbnb bee farm stay as it’s located in Provincia di Matera, Basilicata, Italy. The Wonder Bee & Bee was also built in the middle of an olive grove with gorgeous garden views. While staying in this Airbnb, you’ll have access to the bee farm home, an outdoor bathroom, and garden, which is shared by the owners of the olive grove as well.

Since this experience is all about becoming one with nature, there is no electricity. However, you will be provided with LED lights that recharge in the sun, so be sure to also pack some solar phone chargers as well so you can take tons of cute pictures during your stay. The no electricity feature also means you won’t have a fridge, but you’ll be provided with a cooler bag of fresh water and your stay comes with a breakfast of ricotta, strawberries, homemade biscuits, and fresh honey from your un-bee-lievable neighbors.

While you’ll want to spend some time in the garden and maybe even use this as an excuse to visit places in Italy you’ve been wanting to see, you’ll also want to just relax in your Wonder Bee & Bee. After all, the home has a lookout horn inside that allows you to really watch the bees in their natural environment.

How Much Is The Airbnb Bee Farm Stay?

If this sounds like the unique stay for you, the Wonder Bee & Bee isn’t that pricy at all. In fact, a stay starts at $144 a night. You will also be covered under Airbnb’s all-new AirCover protection that includes things like a get-what-you-booked guarantee and you’ll be fully refunded or Airbnb will find you a similar or better stay if your Host needs to cancel within 30 days.

The Wonder Bee & Bee is also listed under Airbnb’s new “OMG!” category, which includes a number of interesting homes that will give you that once-in-a-lifetime getaway. Of course, if you’re looking for a trip with cottagecore vibes with your honey, this bee farm stay is for you.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.