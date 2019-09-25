These Wanderlust-Worthy Airbnb Castles Look Straight Out Of Bridgerton

If you’ve ever dreamed of staying in a dreamy castle (and, honestly, who hasn’t?), your wishes can finally come true. There are some truly epic castles available to rent on Airbnb, and they look like something out of Netflix’s smash hit Regency-era drama, Bridgerton. Whether you’re a fan of the show or you just want to play royalty for the week, you’ll definitely want to check out these castles on Airbnb that you and your BFFs can book.

Europe is home to many castles in a ton of different countries, including France, England, Scotland, Croatia, and Italy. Some of them are perfect for just you and your family or a double date vacay, while others are big enough for you and your closest 15 friends. You can enjoy the breathtaking scenery around you, walk or drive to the big cities that surround the serene countryside, try out delicacies that are made on or near the property — including authentic Italian wine — bike around the grounds, and so much more.

If you're looking to treat yourself and take an epic vacay to remember, consider booking one of these beautiful castles on Airbnb. And don’t forget to post pics of all the gowns and goblets as you live out your fairytale adventure in real time.

01 This Airbnb Castle In The Loire Valley Is What Dreams Are Made Of Airbnb This incredible castle in France's Loire Valley is the perfect place for you (and potentially 15 of your closest friends) to escape for a bit. It's in the countryside so you'll enjoy the most peaceful retreat, but according to the Airbnb listing, it's also a two-hour drive away from Paris so you can head into the city if you'd like. Closer to the castle, you can enjoy the attractions in places like Chambord, Cheverny, and Amboise, and of course, you have full access to the castle grounds. Take a dip in the pool and stroll around the gardens for the most regal getaway yet.

02 Enjoy A Wine-Filled Italian Getaway At This Airbnb Castle Airbnb For wine aficionados who are looking for a beautiful Italian getaway reminiscent of Under the Tuscan Sun, this gorgeous castle in Monselice is worth a visit. According to the Airbnb listing, the castle was "built on the ruins of an ancient monastery," and you can use their provided bicycles to explore. Plus, there's a thermal lake you can take a dip in, a heated pool that's open year-round, and in true Italian fashion, wine to try in their cellars (by request only).

03 Treat Yourself To A Luxe Stay In This Scottish Airbnb Castle’s Wing Airbnb If you're thinking of booking a castle getaway for two, this may be exactly what you have in mind. This breathtaking 18th century property is a beautiful place to retreat to, and the best part? You’re only renting out one wing that’s the perfect size for you and one or two guests. That way, you can still have a luxe castle experience in the stunning Scottish Highlands without having to bring a dozen other people with you.

04 This Castle Airbnb In Scotland Is Perfect For You And 13 Friends Airbnb This stunning Airbnb in Fife, Scotland is perfect for you and potentially 13 of your friends. From the sculptures and artwork, to the lavish bathtubs, to the grand drive leading to the castle itself, this Airbnb will certainly make you feel fancy AF for staying here. With six bedrooms, 10 beds, and five bathrooms, you'll have more than enough space for a cozy and peaceful Scottish retreat. And don't be intimidated by the price point: if you and your friends decide to make a trip out of staying here, you'll each only spend around $74 per night.

05 This Croatian Airbnb Castle Is Beyond Charming Airbnb If you've been longing to visit Croatia, you consider booking your stay at this beautiful castle, which serves up Game of Thrones vibes. It's situated in the heart of Pučišća, a charming little town with lots of history. A previous guest noted you can walk anywhere in town from this central location. Enjoy your breakfast or early dinners out in the sun on the terrace, and spend your days walking around town. That sounds pretty picture-perfect to me.

06 This Gatehouse In England Makes For A Unique Castle Airbnb Stay Airbnb This castle gatehouse in the heart of England's scenic Cotswolds area is a unique place to stay that you and your family or tight circle of friends can enjoy. According to the Airbnb listing, you can walk to the charming Winchcombe village from the gatehouse. Enjoy meals out on the patio and spend the days you're not in the town wandering around the castle's vast grounds.

07 This French Airbnb Castle Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte Would Love Airbnb This 17th century Airbnb castle in the French countryside is truly fit for royalty. On top of a lush garden terrace that you and your guests will have all to yourselves, there are rolling hills and ponds filled with swans and peacocks. You’ll stay in an enclave suite right off the entrance to the castle, and it includes all the modern amenities you could ever want all within a historic setting.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.