40 8th Grade Graduation Captions, When You're Saying Goodbye To Middle School

Where did the past three years go?! Cue Vitamin C's “Graduation,” because it's time to throw your middle school graduation cap high into the air and hug your friends as if you'll never let go. Waterproof mascara is a must on your special day, because you know 8th grade graduation will be so bittersweet when you finally walk across that stage and prepare for what’s ahead. The day will be filled with tears, smiles, laughs, more tears and, of course, you'll reminisce about all the good times you've had throughout the past several years of middle school. These 8th grade graduation Instagram captions will capture exactly that.

It's hard to capture all the feelings that go into such a momentous day, but you’re also ready to lean into the next chapter of your life. If you're in need of a little assistance as you craft your middle school graduation post on the ‘Gram, look no further. Here are 40 inspiring and hopeful grad captions for Instagram pictures about closing this spectacular chapter of your life, and embracing a new, exciting one — high school. And always remember, the future (and the next four years) is what you make of it. The world is yours for the taking, so take a moment to celebrate how far you’ve come.

Kingfisher Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

“And so the adventure begins.” “The tassel was worth the hassle.” “The journey is the destination.” — Dan Eldon “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt “What feels like the end is often the beginning.” "Just a girl who decided to go for it.” “She turned her cant's into cans, and her dreams into plans.” — Kobi Yamada “I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way.” — George Fairman “We have to dance it out. That's how we finish.” — "Grey's Anatomy" “Let the new adventures begin.” “It's about damn time.” "The greatest adventure is what lies ahead.” — J.R.R. Tolkien “The best feeling in the world, is to know that your parents are smiling because of you.” “As we go on, we remember all the times we had together.” — Vitamin C “Tomorrow will be a new chapter in my life. This book is getting very interesting.” "Do more than just exist.” — Steve Maraboli “Nobody knows your heart better than you. Trust your instincts. Never let anyone cast a shadow over your sunshine.” — Michael Faudet “How lucky I am to have something, that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie the Pooh “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau “The best is yet to come.” — Frank Sinatra “She laughs without fear of the future.” — Proverbs 31:25 “She believed she could, so she did.” — R.S. Grey “I think I'm quite ready for another adventure.” — Bilbo Baggins “What she tackles, she conquers.” — "Gilmore Girls" “If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough.” — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf “It always seems impossible until it's done.” — Nelson Mandela “Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless.” “Always remember: You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Carter Crocker “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.” — Les Brown “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney “Share your sparkle wherever you are.” — Dodinsky “We can do not great things, only small things with great love.” — Mother Teresa “8th grade level, completed.” “Cap, gown, it’s going down.” "Life is an improvisation. You have no idea what’s going to happen next and you are mostly just making things up as you go along." — Stephen Colbert “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” — Nora Ephron “Believe and act as if it were impossible to fail.” — Charles Kettering “Don’t look back, you’re not going that way.” “The future begins now.”