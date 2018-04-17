45 Graduation Puns For Instagram, When The Tassel Was Worth The Hassle

Congratulations! Graduation day has arrived and you have so much to celebrate. You've made it through late-night study sessions, written more essays than you can even count, and delivered a ton of presentations. You've worked your butt off, so now is prime time to commemorate the past few years that have seemingly gone by in the blink of an eye. Once you throw your cap in the air and hug all of your college besties like you never want to let go, it's time to pose for some graduation pics. If you're in the witty kind of mood, there's no better way to caption all of your feels on this special day than with some graduation puns for Instagram.

You have to post a pic of your college crew in your caps and gowns. You could always go with a heartfelt caption, because you're proud AF of yourself and all of your achievements. However, this is finally your time to breathe a sigh of relief, so instead, you might opt for something punny. Plus, I'm giving you a free pass with this one, so you don't have to do any hard work coming up with your own captions. Instead, use any these 45 graduation puns I've assembled just for you. Get ready to snap, caption, and go on with whatever party you have planned after the ceremony. You deserve it.

Shutterstock

"Whale done, graduate." "Snailed it." "I have the koalafications." "Con-grad-ulations." "I can't beleaf I did it." "You've been schooled." "Now, the cylinder and I are both graduated." "My time here is ogre." "Breaking Grad." "I'm getting my dip-llama." "Con-cat-ulations." "Bravocado." "Sofishticated." "Calc-u later!" "I pugging did it." "I yam so proud of you." "Lettuce celebrate." "No kitten, I'm feline purrty great right meow." "We got no troubles, life is the bubbles, with a degree." "A toast... to our graduation." "It's time to party, turn up the beet." "I hope this B.S. pays off." "Herd you were graduating. Cow-gratulations." "I'm afraid of graduating... psych." "Grad-ical." "Life is like a camera. Just focus on what's important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don't turn out, take another shot." "I owe. I owe. It's off to work I go!" "When math majors graduate, do they get degrees or radians?" "Now, it's one degree hotter in here." "Done with this B.S." "And the rest is history." 32. "The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls "Party thyme." "Proud of my B.S." "I ins-pi-re." "Shell yeah!" "Game of loans. Interest is coming." "Thanks a latte, Mom and Dad." "English majors get lit." "The tassel was worth the hassle." "Don't be afraid to take whisks." "I've got a bright future." "Grad-ewe-ation." "Get meow-ta here!" "Donut make me graduate."