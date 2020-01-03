45 Exceptional Products That Work So Well, They're Always On Amazon's Bestsellers List

While I wouldn't necessarily call myself a rebel, I try not to do things solely because other people are doing them. Influencers don't hold much sway over me, and I still don't have an Instagram or a Snapchat. That said, if there's one popularity contest that'll pretty much always impact my choices, it's the brilliant products on Amazon's best sellers list.

See, the internet has single-handedly changed the way we shop — and not just because of fast shipping.

More so than ever before, consumers can educate themselves without the help of a salesperson or an advertisement. The vast majority of this education comes in the form of real buyer feedback, and in my opinion, it's the most valuable information we shoppers have. It allows us to differentiate the products that are truly genius from the products that are just designed to come across that way — without actually delivering.

Needless to say, if a product keeps selling out over and over again, I want to know about it. High ratings and rave reviews typically mean that you'll be happy with your purchase, but a permanent spot on Amazon's best sellers list practically guarantees it.

Thousands of real shoppers are buying these 45 products every week, and even the rebels can't help but notice.

01 This Tool That Styles & Blow Dries At The Same Time Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Those with thick, curly hair, people looking to streamline their morning routine, and those who never got the hang of the wrist-twirling motion — all of them agree that the Revlon One-Step is "life-changing." This two-in-one tool functions as a brush and a blow dryer at the same time, so you can simply pull the bristles through your hair to dry, style, detangle, and reduce frizz.

02 This $28 Bluetooth Speaker That's Just As Good As The Name Brands DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon "I am SO impressed by this little speaker," wrote one of 17,000 reviewers. "Sounds just as good as any big name brand $100 portable speaker." In addition to the sound quality, the DOSS SoundBox also offers convenient touch-controls, a rechargeable battery that lasts up to four hours, and a built-in microphone, all for $28. Get it in five colors.

03 An Anti-Theft Backpack With An External Charging Port Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is not at all your average backpack, which is why it's been on the best-sellers list for weeks. The Tzowla bag has padded straps and roomy interior sleeves to protect your laptop — but it also features anti-theft locking zippers and an external charging port that hooks up to your power bank, so you can charge your phone while using it. It's available in five colors, from black to coral red.

04 This Cult-Favorite Appliance With 14 Different Uses Instant Pot Duo Amazon $79 See On Amazon The Instant Pot remains the number-one best seller in kitchen appliances because it's just so darn versatile. In addition to functioning as a slow cooker, a rice steamer, a saute pan, and a food warmer, it can also use its pressurized interior to speed up cooking time so you can make a tender roast in under an hour.

05 An Apple Watch Replacement Band In Virtually Any Color Adepoy Compatible With Apple Watch Band Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybe you're looking for an affordable replacement for your original Apple watch band, or maybe you're searching for a very specific shade. Either way, the Adepoy watch band has you covered with its careful design and 16 color options. It's made from durable, flexible silicone and comes in two sizes to fit various models and various wrists.

06 This Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush With Thousands Of Reviews Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cult-favorite electric toothbrush removes so much plaque because it uses sonic technology to clean teeth and gums. It also has a 14-day battery life, a built-in timer, and an Easy Start program to get you used to the feeling of the toothbrush. "My dental hygienist told me I have a refreshingly clean mouth that requires little work on her part at my last dental appointment. I will be a Sonicare fan for life," one reviewer wrote.

07 This Gadget That Opens Wine At The Press Of A Button Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon When not in use, the Secura wine opener sits on its sleek stand and glows blue to indicate that it's charging. When it's time to open up a bottle of wine, simply remove the foil with the included cutter, position the machine over the neck, and press the button. In seconds, the automatic corkscrew will lower and then twist up again, bringing the cork with it.

08 A Versatile Phone Tripod With Flexible Legs UBeesize Phone Tripod Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wrap the UBeesize tripod around a branch, pole, or chair — or securely prop it up on an uneven surface. The three flexible legs bend any which way for superior stability, and the included shutter remote works up to 30 feet away so you can snap pictures while you're nowhere near your phone.

09 These Precision Razors For Pain-Free Touch-Ups Schick Silk Touch-Up Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Thanks to their compact design and micro-guard blades, these touch-up razors from Schick help you to groom eyebrows, shave peach fuzz, and remove unwanted facial hair in seconds. They come in a pack of three, and reviewers rave that they're "easy to use" and "difficult to hurt yourself with."

10 This "Unbelievable" Overnight Treatment For Your Lips O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Amazon $6 See On Amazon Thousands upon thousands of buyers have trusted O'Keeffe's products to heal hard foot calluses and soothe cracked hands — and now their overnight lip-healing treatment is making waves, too. This hypoallergenic formula contains deep-conditioning oils that trap in moisture while you sleep, so you wake up with softer, smoother lips. Reviewers rave that they'll "never buy anything else."

11 The Best Bluetooth Earbuds At This Price Point TOZO T10 Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $50 See On Amazon When it comes to TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds, buyers say, "You simply won't find a better pair of wireless earbuds in this price point." They utilize Bluetooth 5.0 technology for effortless pairing, large drivers for clear sound, and an IPX8 waterproof design for durability. When fully charged in the included case, the battery will last for up to 3.5 hours.

12 This Keurig Machine That's Only 5 Inches Wide Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon $75 See On Amazon Keurig revolutionized the single-serve coffee game — and now they've done it again. The K-Mini maker is specifically designed for small kitchens and tiny households thanks to its compact design, which measures less than 5 inches wide. That said, it's still compatible with standard cups and the universal reusable filter to brew the "best, hot, delicious cup of coffee" every time, according to reviewers.

13 This Shiatsu Massage Pillow With Built-In Heat VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon "As long as you don't have any responsibilities or children or dogs that need walking, I highly recommend this," wrote one reviewer who called this Shiatsu massage pillow "addictive." In fact, according to the thousands of other five-star reviews, the powerful 3-D nodes and heated function feel so good, you'll want to bring it everywhere — and thanks to the free car adapter, you can.

14 A Luxurious Set For The Cocktail Lover EMCOLLECTION Whiskey Gift Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you give it as a gift or keep it for yourself, this set from EM COLLECTION is well-made, luxurious, and practical. It comes with two crystal whiskey glasses, two coasters, eight reusable, temperature-retaining whiskey stones, and a velvet carrying pouch, all in a chic wooden storage box.

15 This Automatic Appliance That Changed The Way People Make Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $15 See On Amazon The Dash rapid egg cooker is a cult-favorite appliance on Amazon. At the press of a button, it automatically cooks up to 6 eggs in any style (hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, or omelettes) and then it shuts off when it's done. All the included parts are easy to clean and store, and the six color options match any kitchen with ease.

16 A Lighted Mirror For Your Vanity Or Wall Vimdiff Lighted Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Maybe you're looking to upgrade your vanity, or maybe you're low on counter-space in the bathroom. Either way, the Vimdiff lighted mirror can help. Its LED ring offers ample illumination while its 10-times magnification and 360-degree rotation make it easy to groom or apply makeup. Last but not least, the suction-cup base adheres to any non-porous surfaces, from countertops to tile walls.

17 This Water Flosser For Dentist-Level Freshness Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon $68 See On Amazon "Feels as if you had your teeth cleaned every day by your dentist," one reviewer raved about the Waterpik flosser — and there are thousands more where that came from. Available in nine colors, this brilliant machine creates a strong jet of water, which removes debris between teeth and plaque around gum-lines. In short, it's a convenient, painless way to floss without actually flossing.

18 A Genius Way To Maximize Space In Your Suitcase TravelWise Packing Cube System (5-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon TravelWise packing cubes do two things: They compress your clothing into even squares so you can fit more in your suitcase, and they allow you to grab a single shirt without upsetting everything else in your luggage. This set of five comes in seven colors, and buyers write that it'll "change the way you travel" forever.

19 These Soft Microfiber Sheets For An Incredible Price AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheets Set, Queen Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for soft, stylish sheets at an unbelievable price? AmazonBasics has you covered (literally) with their microfiber set, which comes in nearly 50 fashionable patterns and colors. Buyers say the polyester material is "comfortable," "wrinkle-resistant," and feels "like you're sleeping on a cloud." Best of all, all sizes (including twin XL and California king) cost less than $25.

20 A Top-Selling Water Bottle With All The Best Features Hydro Flask Vacuum-Sealed Water Bottle With Straw Lid (32 Ounces) Amazon $50 See On Amazon According to buyers, Hydro Flask has invented the "perfect water bottle." It keeps water cold for up to 24 hours, it's made from BPA-free stainless steel, it has a wide mouth for ice and easy pouring, and it has a flip-up straw cap with a built-in handle. Finally, it's available in tons of colors and sizes — and even though it comes with a lifetime warranty, reviewers say it’s “virtually indestructible.”

21 The "Answer To A Clean Cast Iron Pan" The Ringer Cast Iron Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you have any cast iron cookware at all, 6,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating insinuate that the Ringer is the only way to clean them. Because of its stainless steel construction, this tool removes grit and residue without soap, scratches, or affecting the seasoning. It also dries quickly and is easy to hang thanks to the built-in ring.

22 This Serum That Hydrates, Brightens, & Firms TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon TruSkin vitamin C serum is (obviously) made with vitamin C to brighten and firm skin, but it also features botanical ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and jojoba oil. As a result, reviewers say it's moisturizing, toning, and healing. "I started noticing a difference in my skin within a week," wrote one buyer who said their skin was previously "red, blotchy, uneven, and [prone to breakouts]."

23 This Automatic Can Opener That Eliminates Sharp Edges Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Automatic Can Opener Amazon $30 See On Amazon An automatic can opener is already safer than a manual one — but the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch takes your safety one step further. This machine eliminates sharp edges by slicing along the sides of both pop-tops and regular cans, so you don't have to worry about accidental cuts. Best of all, it works at the touch of a button.

24 A Kitchen Thermometer That Ensures A Well-Cooked Meal ThermoPro Instant Kitchen Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ensure that chicken is cooked thoroughly, steak is perfectly medium-rare, or caramelized sugar is at the ideal temperature for candy-making. The ThermoPro kitchen thermometer takes less than five seconds to read any temperature between 58 and 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel probe is easy to clean, while the battery-operated folding design is great for portability and storage.

25 Some Effective Screen Protectors For A Great Price Mkeke Screen Protectors (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you own the iPhone XR or iPhone 11, these best-selling screen protectors can help prevent scratches, cracks, fingerprints, and chips. They currently have almost 20,000 reviews because they're affordable and reliable — plus they don't affect your ability to use the touch-screen. "This is the second time I've bought these. They are easier to install than most screen protectors I've tried," one buyer wrote.

26 This Cult-Favorite Humidifier With A Built-In Night Light Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Hydrate your space while also minimizing pollutants in the air, thanks to the Pure Enrichment cool mist humidifier. With a 1.5-liter tank, it can produce moisture for up to 25 hours, so you can breathe easier, soothe skin and sinuses, and keep dust under control. It also has an optional night light with automatic shutoff, and more than 60,000 shoppers have given it a glowing 4.5 stars overall.

27 A Zipperless Cooler With Superior Insulation Arctic Zone Deep Freeze Zipperless Cooler Amazon $30 See On Amazon The deep-freeze insulation keeps ice frozen for up to three days, the zipperless design allows for easy access to food and drink, and the microban lining prevents the growth of bacteria. No wonder reviewers have given the Arctic Zone cooler a 4.4-star rating. It also has a puncture-resistant design and a padded shoulder strap for comfortable carrying.

28 These Cleansing Tablets So Your Washing Machine Stays Fresh Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your clothes come out of the machine smelling like mildew, it kind of renders the whole laundry thing pointless. Luckily, these Affresh tablets are made with a slow-dissolving formula that's designed to remove residue, grime, and mold. It works in both top-loading machines and conventional washers, and buyers say their machines have "never been cleaner!"

29 This Train Case To Organize And Transport Your Beauty Supplies Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case Amazon $21 See On Amazon Even makeup artists say they would "highly recommend this case," but you don't have to be a pro to enjoy the ample organization room. The Relavel train case comes in countless colors and has adjustable compartments, brush slots, and waterproof interior lining. (Thanks to the protective padding, others use it for photography equipment and medicinal oils.)

30 Some Smart Plugs So You Can Control Any Electronics Remotely Meross Mini Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Plug any electronics into these Meross mini smart plugs to control them with your phone or your voice. The included app allows you to set timers and schedules, and the hub-free design is compatible with all major smart speakers and virtual assistants, including Apple, Amazon, and Google, among others. Needless to say, buyers love that they can set their lights to automatic schedules, brew their coffee without leaving the bed, or turn off their curling iron once they've already left the house.

31 These Satin Pillowcases That Pamper Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These gorgeous satin pillowcases come in 16 different colors to match any bedroom decor — but reviewers are really excited about the beauty benefits: "My hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning," one wrote, while another said, "My skin is not as dry in the morning." The secret is the satin fabric, which minimizes friction and maximizes moisture with its silky fibers.

32 An Affordable Tool Kit With All The Essentials Apollo General Repair Tool Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Lacking the tool kit essentials, but not looking to break the bank? This well-reviewed kit from Apollo Tools comes with 39 pieces (including a hammer, utility knife, various screwdriver bits, hex keys, and scissors) all for under $20. It even comes in three colors: red, blue, and pink.

33 These Pest Repellents That Are Safe Around Pets & Children Bocianelli Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Plug these pest repellers into any standard wall outlet, and the ultrasonic sound waves will deter pests for up to 1,600 square feet. It works on mice, fleas, bed bugs, mosquitoes, spiders, and cockroaches — but unlike chemical alternatives, it won't affect children or larger pets like cats and dogs.

34 This Foot File For The Smoothest Feet Ever Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File Amazon $9 See On Amazon What's so special about a foot file? According to reviewers, it's "the only thing [they] have found that really works for removing callouses" from their feet. The Rikans colossal foot rasp uses tiny stainless steel blades to shave off old, rough skin, revealing the soft, healthy layer underneath. It works wet or dry and is easy to sanitize for next time.

35 A Cordless Vacuum With 4 Different Uses INSE Cordless 4-In-1 Vacuum Amazon $120 See On Amazon This four-in-one vacuum from INSE tackles virtually all your home-cleaning jobs in one lightweight, cordless machine. It functions as a stick vacuum, floor brush, handheld vacuum, and dustbuster, all of which clean with cyclonic filtration and powerful rechargeable batteries. It also has washable filters and wall-mount docking for extra convenience.

36 These Chic Dish Towels Made From 100% Ring-Spun Cotton Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Dish Towels (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon It's surprisingly difficult to find chic, well-made dish towels — but Utopia Kitchen delivers. These 12 flour-sack cloths are made from 100% ring-spun cotton, so they're sturdy, versatile, and absorbent. Reviewers use them for everything from cheese-making to dusting, and they write that they're a "must-have you may have not known you needed."

37 A Classic Coffee Maker With Some High-Tech Features BLACK+DECKER Programmable Coffee Machine Amazon $26 See On Amazon At first glance, the BLACK+DECKER coffee machine looks like any other standard 12-cup pot. In actuality, you can program it to automatically start brewing when you wake up, so by the time you enter the kitchen, you're met with fresh, hot coffee. It also has a heater that boils water at the optimal temperature to extract the best flavor, and the "sneak a cup" feature that lets you pour some before the whole pot is finished.

38 These Elastic Laces That You'll Never, Ever Have To Tie Lock Laces Amazon $8 See On Amazon They weave into a pair of sneakers like any other laces, but thanks to the durable elastic fibers and custom-tension design, Lock Laces never have to be tied. Instead, they allow you to slip any pair of shoes on and off as you please, but they still create a secure fit for jogging, sports, and movement. Get them in 12 colors, all of which fit any size feet.

39 The Best-Selling Essential Oil Diffuser On Amazon URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon The URPOWER essential oil diffuser has 36,000-plus reviews because of its six-hour tank capacity, strong ultasonic mist, and seven color-changing light options. It's available in four different color options (light woodgrain, dark woodgrain, white woodgrain, and translucent), and each automatically shuts off when the tank runs dry.

40 This Weighted Blanket In Countless Options & Colors YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon $62 See On Amazon With well over 5,500 ratings, the YnM weighted blanket is easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. It aims to minimize stress and promote effortless sleep with its evenly distributed glass beads, which simulate the feeling of a full-body hug. This blanket is available in tons of sizes, weights, and colors, and one reviewer wrote, "I tried everything, and am shocked that a weighted blanket worked so magically!"

41 An Ultrasonic Cleaner For Jewelry, Coins, Or Beauty Tools Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon While the Magnasonic is marketed as a jewelry cleaner, reviewers were surprised to find that it's way "more versatile than first imagined." This little machine creates ultrasonic waves, which reach deep in between cracks to remove dirt and residue — using just water. As a result, it can also clean glasses, dentures, razor blades, utensils, combs, coins, instruments, beauty tools, and more.

42 This Brilliant Solution For That Gap Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop Gap Filler Amazon $20 See On Amazon Never again drop your phone in between your seat and center console. The Drop Stop is made from Neoprene rubber, which expands or contracts to fit your specific car. It also has a slot for your seat belt buckle and is covered in a dark gray fabric, which blends into most upholstery.

43 A NanoSteamer With A Built-In Towel Warmer NanoSteamer 3-In-1 Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Using a special sonic vaporizer, the NanoSteamer turns water into extremely small ionic steam molecules, which penetrate deep into pores to loosen up debris and blackheads. Reviewers rave that it's become a "staple in [their] routine," especially since there's a towel warming compartment and a free stainless steel extraction kit.

44 This Air Purifier That Reviewers Swear By Coway Mighty Air Purifier Amazon $253 See On Amazon This Coway Mighty air purifier is mighty for two reasons: It has a four-stage filtration system (including HEPA) that's designed to capture 99.97% of particles in the air, and it can tackle a space as large as 361 square feet. Most importantly, the purifier automatically turns on when the air quality indicator senses pollutants. "This has increased my quality of life many times over," one reviewer wrote.