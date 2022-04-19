It’s your 15th birthday, and you’re ready for all the new beginnings this year is about to bring. While turning 15 might not seem like as big of a deal as turning 16 or 18, this birthday also comes with its own big milestones and memories. Chances are you’re about to start high school, which will bring plenty of special moments you’ll want to remember forever. When it comes time to share your 15th birthday OOTDs and selfies on Instagram or TikTok, you’ll want to check out these 15th birthday quotes for captions celebrating this new chapter.

While 18 is the age you officially become an “adult,” turning 15 is arguably when you first cross over the threshold into young adulthood by entering high school. Just like Taylor Swift said in the lyrics of “Fifteen,” you’ll be looking forward to the next four years of first loves (and heartbreak) and the start of lifelong friends as you navigate your teens. There’s so much to look forward to, and you’ll have plenty of forever memories you’ll want to capture and share with everyone online. However, before you kick off your high school chapter, you’ll want announce that you’re turning 15 to the world with some 15th birthday captions for yourself.

Shutterstock