25 Instagram Captions For 25th Birthday That Will Make Your Party Extra Lit

You've made it; you've reached your quarter-life, meaning you've hit 25. It's totally a year to just live with absolutely #NoRegrets. Sure, you're another year older, but that doesn't mean you have to grow up just yet. You want your 25th birthday to be extra lit. So, when you're out partying, don't stop living in the moment and get stuck when you want to post a prime birthday picture to social media. There are plenty of Instagram captions for 25th birthday that you can use to create the perfect post.

I'm all about celebrating my birthday. It's the one day of the year when I can be totally selfish. You should be as selfish as you want to be, too... because it's entirely your day. You deserve all of the spotlight, birthday queen. I mean, let's be real here, you're celebrating the fact that the world was made better because you were brought into it. No one is allowed to stop you from having the most fun on your special day, and you shouldn't stop yourself, either. It's easy to take a bunch of pictures of you and your squad celebrating your birthday.

You'll definitely want to document the celebration, but you may get stuck when it comes to the caption. Don't let thinking of the perfect birthday Instagram caption halt you from partying, though. Here are 25 Instagram caption ideas, so you can get right back to sipping and dancing. No stress here; it's not invited to this party.

1. “25 sittin' on 25 mill.” -- Drake

2. “25 the year to thrive.” -- Unknown

3. “Make it pop like pink champagne.” -- Ariana Grande

4. “Cheers and beers to my 25 years.” -- Unknown

5. “Shine like gold, sparkle like glitter.” -- Unknown

6. “Who says we have to grow up?” -- Walt Disney

7. “I'm not getting old, I'm getting better.” -- Unknown

8. “It's perfectly okay and normal to not have your shit together at 25.” -- Unknown

9. “Age is merely the number of years the world have been enjoying you.” -- Unknown

10. “Do not grow old, no matter how long you live.” -- Albert Einstein

11. "On this day, a queen was born." -- Unknown

12. “And I continued to grow until I was 25 years old.” -- Julius Erving

13. “And so the adventure begins.” -- Unknown

14. “I don't know how to act my age. I've never been this age before.” -- Unknown

15. “Gonna party like it's my birthday…'cause it is.” -- Unknown

16. “Rollin' with my homies.” -- Coolio

17. “Let's do some 'we shouldn't be doing this' things.” -- Unknown

18. “Cheers to pour drinks.” -- Unknown

19. “You had me at merlot.” -- Unknown

20. “Love, kisses, and birthday wishes.” -- Unknown

21. “Till death do us party.” -- Adore Delano

22. “25… what a time to be alive.” -- Unknown

23. “Don't keep calm, it's my 25th birthday.” -- Unknown

24. “I make the moves up as I go.” -- Taylor Swift

25. “Be excellent to each other. And party on dudes.” -- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

25 is a great year. You're in the middle of your 20s, and still have tons of time to prepare for your 30s. It's truly a transitional time that should only be embraced with carefree fun. You could say it's really a time to party like a rock star and as hard as you can. I mean, who said there was such a thing as a quarter-life crisis? There's no crisis here when you're just loving life, and that's what you should be doing on your 25th birthday.

So, invite all your friends, pop some bottles, and dance the night away. Cheers to another year of living. Don't forget to take as many pictures and Boomerangs as you can for all your friends to follow on social media. Maybe even come up with a fun hashtag for everyone to follow. It's your day. Happy birthday, embrace the moment, and party all night long.