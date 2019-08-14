Being a bridesmaid in a wedding can be tons of fun, an overload of stress, or both.

You're usually catering to the bride in the days leading up to her big wedding day while also trying to make sure you look decent (OK, glamorous without outshining the bride) for those wedding photos. Ah, what a time. So as you snap away during the big day, the one thing you don't want to have to worry about are Instagram captions for wedding photos when it comes time to update your feed. There’s so much love in the air, and you want to make sure no moment goes undocumented on this very special day.

Of course, you don't want to center it around yourself. Again, it isn't your day. But, it is a day to celebrate the happy couple and this precious time spent with them. Whether you’re part of the bridal party or you’re a wedding guest, weddings are always so much fun. You can reconnect with friends and family members, see a real-life fairy tale unfold before your eyes, dance your socks off all night, and fill up your plate with an assortment of treats come dessert time.

You should make sure all of your captions show just how much you care for the newly wedded couple. Here are more than a few ideas to keep ready as you share the moment of love with your followers.

1. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

2. "Marriage is about becoming a team. You're going to spend the rest of your life learning about each other, and every now and then, things blow up. But the beauty of marriage is that if you picked the right person and you both love each other, you'll always figure out a way to get through it.” — Nicholas Sparks, At First Sight

3. "Cheers to your happily ever after.”

4. "If someone sticks by your side through your worst times, they're the ones who deserve to be with you through your best times."

5. "Love is friendship caught fire." — Laura Hendricks

6. "You don't love someone because they're perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they're not."

7. "A happy family is but an earlier heaven. — John Bowring

8. "Happiness is being married to your best friend."

9. "May your life together be full of love and your love be full of life.”

10. "Make it your goal to create a marriage that feels like the safest place on earth." — Greg Smalley

11. "Family: Where life begins and love never ends."

12. "The real act of marriage takes place in the heart, not in the ballroom or church or synagogue. It's a choice you make - not just on your wedding day, but over and over again — and that choice is reflected in the way you treat your husband or wife." — Barbara De Angelis

13. "If there is ever even a slight chance at getting something that will make you happy, risk it. Life's too short and happiness is too rare." — A.R. Lucas

14. "You found your person."

15. "The love of a family is life's greatest blessing."

The happy couple will probably scroll through your Instagram later and be reminded of just how supportive you were on their wedding day. Make sure you choose an Insta caption or two they’ll rave about.

