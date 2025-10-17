When it comes to dressing, I tend to favor tried-and-true pieces over trendy statement-making garments. Some may call it a capsule wardrobe, others may call it basic, but I like what I like. My favorite go-to is a simple tank and jeans — the kind of go-see outfit that would earn approval from Tyra Banks circa her America’s Next Top Model days. Of course, perfecting this look is easier said than done. While I have plenty of denim I love, finding the right tank top — fitted, functional, and no-bra-necessary — is a different story.

I started seeing TikToks about Tank Air’s $75 tank tops back in 2024. At first, the price tag was enough to dissuade me. Instead of splurging, I opted for more affordable dupes from places like Gap and Zara, but like Goldilocks, I couldn’t find one that was juuust right. As I searched for a suitable option, the Tank Air tops only went more and more viral, even gaining famous fans like Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Olivia Jade.

Soon enough, my FYP was dominated by the cult-favorite tank tops. Seeing videos from influencers like Xandra Pohl and Audrey Trullinger wearing them over the summer was the last straw — I had to try Tank Air’s $75 Studio Tank for myself. Read on for my full review — and an unbiased answer to the question: Is this tank worth the money?

Fast Facts:

Price: $75

$75 What this is best for: Anyone who values a high-quality basic that works with (almost) any outfit.

Anyone who values a high-quality basic that works with (almost) any outfit. What I like: The material of this top is magic. It’s comfortable, but still cinches. Plus, it’s thick and supportive enough for me to go braless — a huge plus. (I hate when bra straps are peeking out underneath a tank, and strapless bras are my No. 1 enemy.)

The material of this top is magic. It’s comfortable, but still cinches. Plus, it’s thick and supportive enough for me to go braless — a huge plus. (I hate when bra straps are peeking out underneath a tank, and strapless bras are my No. 1 enemy.) What I don’t like: The top rides up a bit at the bottom, creating a slightly cropped effect if you aren’t pairing it with high-waisted bottoms. It’s part of the ~look~, but can get annoying when you’re sitting down for dinner.

The top rides up a bit at the bottom, creating a slightly cropped effect if you aren’t pairing it with high-waisted bottoms. It’s part of the ~look~, but can get annoying when you’re sitting down for dinner. My rating: 4.5/5

Tank Air’s Viral Styles:

Tank Air’s best known for its Studio Tank, but other styles and silhouettes — like the Half Moon Halter, System Tank, and the $145 Spill Halter — have also had their star moments on my FYP. Each style has different colorways available, but the classic black and white pieces tend to be the most popular.

First Impressions:

Most of my tank collection is either basic cotton or that slippery stretchy combo of polyamide and elastane. Immediately, I noticed that this top felt sturdier and more structured. Putting it on, my suspicions were confirmed: It fit perfectly — snug, but not too tight.

The Results:

As I said, I’m a sucker for a good tank top, and this ticks all of the boxes. It looks great with a pair of jeans (or jean shorts — it’s been a hot fall!) for a more casual look. Of course, you could use it with your favorite loungewear, too. You know that stereotypical cool, chill girl ‘fit that looks totally chic without trying? Consider this tank your secret weapon for achieving that vibe — just wear it with some low-waisted sweats or biker shorts à la Bella Hadid.

You can dress it up, too — a rarity for tanks, IMO. The material looks expensive (it should because it is!), so it doesn’t feel out of place when paired with a maxi skirt, blazer, leather jacket, or trousers.

Are Tank Air’s Tank Tops Worth The $$$?

It’s the perfect every-occasion top. Sure, $75 is definitely more than I would usually shell out for a tank, but I have probably spent twice that amount on dupes and annual replacements for my more cheaply made pieces. Long term, investing in a higher quality basic like this might actually save money — and that’s not even girl math.

About Me:

I’m a Manhattan-based writer and editor with a no-frills sense of style — elevated basics make up most of my wardrobe. When it comes to putting together an outfit, I value simplicity and sophistication. That translates to wearing a tank top and a pair of good jeans to most events in my calendar: dinner, drinks, and even first dates. So, yes, I consider myself to be a bit of a tank top connoisseur.