A Definitive Guide To The Best Tops To Pair With Jorts

No! More! Outfit! Paralysis!

By Margaret Blatz
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s safe to say pretty much everyone owns jean shorts. And there are myriad styles of jean shorts, ways to wear them, and aesthetic outfits you can rock with ‘em. But, if you’re feeling a little stunted about going on up top, these are the best tops to wear with jean shorts.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing an oversized button-down with jean shorts opens you up to a world of outfit vibes. You can tuck it in for a chill WFH fit; leave it untucked for a stylish, IT girl look; or unbutton it and pair it with a bra top.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

