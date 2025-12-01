Basics don’t often make it onto holiday wish lists, but investing in good quality pieces you’ll wear on repeat is worth every penny. Cyber Monday is the perfect moment to fill in those gaps in your wardrobe that have been bothering you for months on end. All the stuff you’ve been desperately wanting to purchase is now on sale — think the perfectly cut white tee, jeans that sit just right on your butt, and simple jewelry that you can layer to level up your everyday uniform.

Whether you’re in need of a full closet redo or just trying to add in a few things here and there, you’ll never find better deals than on the biggest shopping week of the year, and you’d be wise to take advantage before all your favorites sell out.

Below, find the best sales on high-quality basics, from Kardashian-approved tops and denim to a classic dad shoe pulled straight from the ‘90s. (Oh, and there are also a few necessities for your holiday party looks.) You might as well treat yourself to something in every color — your impeccable capsule wardrobe will carry you into the new year feeling fresher and more confident than ever.

$50 Off Jeans You’ll Live In All Year

Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand Khy is known for high-quality basics, and this Classic Low-Rise Denim is the best of the bunch. It’s relaxed with just the right amount of structure, and can be worn with anything in your closet. Pick it up in one (or multiple) of six colors for 30% off.

30% Off The Ultimate White Tee

A boxy white T-shirt is the ultimate layering piece. Although it sounds simple enough, finding the perfect fit can be a challenge. This 100% cotton tee from perfectwhitetee lives up to the brand name — it’s not too sheer, has a relaxed fit, and is 30% off for the brand’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

40% Off Adidas Sneakers That Will Take You Anywhere

You know them, you love them — Adidas Gazelles are mega-popular for a reason. The navy-and-white shade deserves a spot in every cool girl’s closet (and maybe grab a more colorful pair, too, while you’re on the website). They’re 40% off for the holiday weekend, but act fast since they’re always so popular.

$60 Off Mixed-Metal Mejuri Earrings To Spice Up Your Stack

Let’s end the silver-versus-gold debate here: Why not both? These double hoops from Mejuri are the best of both worlds, and they’ll anchor your other pieces so you can stack all your jewelry together. The brand is offering 30% off for Cyber Monday when you spend $150 or more.

70% Off Tights That Add A Bit Of Flair

Patterned tights may not seem like a basic item, but they’re actually an easy way to take an all-black outfit up a notch. Pair them with a black sweater, mini skirt, and heels for a dressy winter look that you can take from happy hour to dinner with your friends. These tights are a whopping 70% off for new Savage x Fenty members on Cyber Monday, along with endless lingerie options from Rihanna’s clothing line.

30% Off A Miniskirt For Holiday Parties

DYNAMITE tapped model Elsa Hosk for their holiday collection, and shot the campaign at Oheka Castle, where Taylor Swift’s iconic “Blank Space” music video came to life. One of the standout pieces from the holiday shop wasn’t too “Deck the Halls”-coded. This skort is the ultimate staple for any upcoming events, but it’s simple enough to be worn well into the new year. Grab it for 30% off while you can.

25% Off The Only Claw Clip You’ll Need

A claw clip isn’t just a hair accessory — it can make or break an outfit. It girls like Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner all rely on Emi Jay for their hair clip needs. For the holiday, the 90s-coded Big Effing Clip from the brand is 25% off.

$19 Off A Geometric Stacking Ring

Start (or add to) your ring collection with this sterling silver stacking ring from Monica Vinader. The site sale is running until Dec. 4, with most of the pieces available at a discount of 30-50%. Plus, the brand offers a five-year warranty.

$24 Off ‘90s-Inspired Dad Sneakers

An updated riff on the iconic 1992 sneaker, the New Balance 530s are basically the perfect dad shoe. You’ll have these in your closet forever, and reach for them whenever you need a gym outfit that can translate to grocery shopping and brunch. They’re 22% off in select colors, including this gray and white pair.

40% Off A Chunky Statement Belt

Adding a belt is a foolproof way to take an outfit from bland to put-together — especially if it has a bit of flair. This western-inspired option from Madewell has chunky silver hardware to spice up a basic jeans-and-a-tee look, and it’s a steal at 40% off for Cyber Monday with code LETSGO.

30% Off A Goes-With-Anything Faux Leather Jacket

Every outfit is made better with the addition of a leather jacket — it’s science. This one from Princess Polly is lightweight enough to wear in transitional seasons, and just the right amount of oversized to look casual yet chic. It’s worth grabbing in multiple colors while it’s 30% off with code CYBERMON30.

30% Off A Strapless Top For Base Layering

A good base layer piece will stay in your wardrobe forever, and this tube top from Re Ona ups the ante by being a little sultry, thanks to the sculpted fit. It may seem like a summer item, but you’ll find it’s surprisingly wearable under jackets and blazers when it’s cold, too. The brand’s beloved basics are 30% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Up To 50% Off Graphic Tees That Up Your Cool Factor

Pacsun is constantly doing buzzy collabs, partnering with orgs like Formula 1 and UFC to make graphic tees and jackets with a sporty, urban chic feel. For a brand that’s already affordable, you can’t beat their Cyber Monday promo of 40-50% off sitewide, plus buy-one-get-one denim and other promos on things like outerwear and flannels.

$40% Off A Long-Sleeved Top With A Sultry Neckline

Who says all cold-weather tops always have to be bulky? If you have a date night planned and want something with a little more oomph, throw on this cozy jersey top with a plunging neckline to show a little skin. Run, don’t walk — it’s 40% off, along with everything on Good American’s website.

$16 Off A Wool Coat You’ll Wear All Winter

There’s nothing better than a simple, tailored coat to throw on before you leave the house — it elevates any outfit while also keeping you warm and cozy. ASOS is a one-stop shop for coats and jackets of all styles, and this long-line option is 10% off for the holiday.