Sometimes wearing a bra is a necessity, but finding one that you don’t feel like you need to tear off the second you get home can be a challenge. But here’s the good news: Your search is over, because I spent countless hours scouring Amazon to find the most comfortable bras around. Whether you’re looking for maximum support for all-day wear or light support for sleep our lounging, you’re sure to find your bra soulmate here. Ahead, find 20 of the most comfortable bras imaginable, and they’re all backed by thousands (even tens of thousands) of glowing reviews on Amazon.

What To Look For In A Comfortable Bra

Even though comfort means different things to different people, generally speaking, the most comfortable bras out there are wireless, thereby preventing annoying pinching or digging that can come with an ill-fitting underwire bra. Some wire-free bras make up for the lack of underwire support with features like contoured cups, padding, or adjustable straps, which offer some shape and structure without compromising that supreme comfort. And if you can’t stand the feel of hardware against your skin, like hook-and-eye closures and strap adjusters, opt for a seamless pullover style — you’re likely to compromise on some support, though, so these options are generally best for things like lounging and sleeping, or for folks who just don’t want or need tons of lift.

If you can’t live without an underwire, worry not: You’ll find a few super-supportive styles on this list as well, all of which pass the comfort test by thousands of positive reviews. Some have a padded or covered underwire to mitigate (or banish entirely) that dreaded poke-y feeling. Comfort might also be bolstered by wide, padded straps, supportive side panels, and silky-soft cups.

Shop The Most Comfortable Bras

In a hurry? Here are five of the most comfortable bras on Amazon:

1. An Editor-Approved Calvin Klein Triangle Bralette: Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bralette

2. A Seamless & Wireless Lightly Lined Bra: Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

3. A Classic T-Shirt Bra With A Cushioned Underwire: Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra

4. A Multipack Of Cotton Bralettes: Fruit Of the Loom Tank Style Sports Bra (6-Pack)

5. A TikTok-Favorite Longline Sports Bra: THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra

01 Editor’s Pick: A Classic Calvin Klein Triangle Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Triangle Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 2,986 Featuring no wires or padding, this triangle bralette from Calvin Klein is made from a cotton and modal blend that’s lightweight and oh-so soft, making this the ideal lounge bra, and the lined cups offer additional coverage. The iconic, logo-printed CK waistband adds a touch of light support. The straps are also adjustable and convertible, so you can wear this as a racerback, too. Editor praise: “As a less (or no-)-bra-is-more kind of person, this is my ideal running-errands bra. The stretch fabric molds perfectly to my shape, holding everything a little bit in and up, and the light, smooth cups just feel so soft against my skin. The hook-and-eye closure is padded, so it doesn’t dig when I sit back in a chair — a really nice touch.” — Elite Daily editor Caroline Goldstein Sizes: X-Small — 3X | Colors: 15 | Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane

02 Editors’ Pick: A Minimalist, Seamless Bralette That’s Perfect For Daily Wear True & Co True Body Boost Triangle Convertible Strap Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 145 Soft, sleek, and above all comfortable, this seamless wirefree bralette is beloved by a few Elite Daily editors, for good reason. The V-shaped neckline makes for the perfect everyday bra, since it’s easily concealed beneath clothes. It’s made from flexible, lightweight microfiber for a barely there feel, and has removable pads that subtly lift and shape. The adjustable straps are also convertible for added versatility. Editor praise: “Two words to describe this bra: Pure Ease. Not surprisingly, I now own a couple because I’ve grown accustomed to that level of comfort. The material is so smooth and I love how it provides shape without any digging in. Also, for a pullover style, it’s remarkably easy to get in and out of. Perfect amount of stretch.” — Elite Daily editor Kate Miller Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

03 A Seamless Bra With Over 27,000 5-Star Ratings Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 39,170 A comfy bra with support? Yes, please! With its smoothing side panels that extend up to your underarms, fixed padding, and seamless construction, this wireless bra is seriously comfortable — and has over 27,000 perfect ratings to prove it. The adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure allow you to find your perfect fit. Rave review: “I have tried SO many bras in my lifetime and these are by far the best I have ever owned. The pictures make it look like it sits lower than it does, but these give me full coverage and side support while not digging in my arm pits or pinching anywhere. The straps stay put and I barely notice I am even wearing a bra. That never happens. I have alot of sensory issues and this is a 10 out of 10 on comfort and fit for me!” Sizes: X-Small — 2X | Colors: 16 | Material: 94% Nylon, 6% Spandex

04 This Affordable Microfiber Bra That’s Comfy Enough To Sleep In Bali Comfort Revolution Crop Top Amazon $11 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 5,852 This soft pullover bralette is so comfortable, lots of reviewers love wearing it to sleep (but you’ll wear it constantly when you’re padding around the house during the day, too). It’s free of any excess hardware, wires, or tags that can poke or prod, and the microfiber material is lightweight, moves with your body, and has mesh sections to increase ventilation to keep you cool. A ribbed elastic waistband prevents chafing and keeps your bra in place, so you won’t deal with annoying ride-up. Rave review: “These bras are SO COMFY. I forgot I was even wearing one. They are soft and stretchy, but hold the girls in place. They softly provide great shape and light support, and the fabric doesn't leave seams or lines in your shirts so it almost looks like you aren't wearing a bra. These are SO PERFECT for lounging around the house, running errands, even sleeping. They're easy to put on and remove with no hooks.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 51 | Material: 89% Nylon, 11% Polyester

05 A Multipack Of Cotton Bralettes With A Cult Following Fruit Of the Loom Tank Style Sports Bra (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 50,022 While these wildly popular bras are *technically* sports bras, they’re also suited for lounge days when you don’t really feel like wearing a bra, but still want a touch of support. Because they’re made from mostly cotton and are free of any tags or hardware, they’re ultra-comfy, breathable, and lightweight — making them the perfect complement to a pair of your comfiest sweatpants and Netflix. The two-ply construction offers a touch of compression, and the extra-wide straps won’t dig into your shoulders. Plus, they come in a convenient (and affordable) multipack. Rave review: “I was a bit leery in purchasing something that I have never gotten before. [...] I am so glad that I did, they are soft, comfortable for wearing all day or at bedtime. I feel like I am covered, and I don't have worry about a hook from my bra digging in my back when it comes undone. The colors were perfect for me, and all the clothes I would wear them with. Best purchase ever. If you are the fence, you won't be disappointed.” Sizes: 34 — 50 | Colors: 9 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

06 This Popular Seamless & Wireless Bra Hanes Seamless Smooth Comfort Wirefree Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 30,086 With over 19,000 five-star ratings, this wireless bra is super-popular on Amazon, and it has comfort written all over it, from the brand’s SmoothTec band that provides light hold to its lightly lined cups sans padding. It’s made from a moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you cool, and it has flexible, four-way stretch that moves with your body. The wide, stay-in-place straps aren’t adjustable, but the band has hook-and-eye closures for some customization. Rave review: “This is so comfy!!! [...] Most underwire [bras] are just too painful and the wireless ones don’t work quite well on the back and side. This bra while not the prettiest, sure is most comfortable!!! It’s like a sports bra but without the extra elastic and does not smoosh the ladies. I have two!!! If you’re looking for comfort, just get it, you won’t regret it. [...]” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus | Colors: 6 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

07 A Classic T-Shirt Bra With A Cushioned Underwire Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 14,172 For a bra that offers both comfort and support, consider this classic T-shirt bra, complete with a a cushioned underwire (no pinching or poking here) and seamless, silky cups that stay hidden under even the the tightest of tees. The cups are also full-coverage to eliminate spillover, and wider wings create a smooth silhouette. Rave review: “This is the best bra I’ve ever had. I wasn’t expecting much but it has great coverage, super comfy and the wire hasn’t come out to poke me or anything!” Sizes: 34B — 42DDD | Colors: 11 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex

08 This 3-Pack Of Underwire Bras Made Of Soft Cotton Fruit Of The Loom Cotton Stretch Comfort Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 23,120 This underwire bra (available in a handy three-pack in neutral colors) is made from a breathable, stretchy cotton blend, making it soft and effortless. The underwire creates support, but between that soft material and lightly lined, seamless cups, it still delivers on comfort. Since the cups aren’t padded, reviewers point out that they won’t fully conceal your nipples. However, reviewers adore the thicker straps that don’t cut into your shoulders — and it’s still backed by over 15,000 five-star ratings. Rave review: “[T]he first day I put this bra on. I did NOT take it off as soon as I got home. I literally kept it on all day! Until I was ready for bed! [...] It wasn't hurting my shoulders, rubbing into my ribs nor riding up whilst wearing them [...] I'll tell you it's soft, smooth and easy to put on and off. Easy to wear and super comfortable.” Sizes: 34B — 42DD | Colors: 11 | Material: 90% Cotton, 10% Spandex

09 A Super-Soft Bra With Molded Cups & Front-Adjustable Straps Warner's Cloud 9 Wireless Lightly Lined Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 23,117 If you’re not a fan of underwire but still want a bra that supports while feeling light as air, look no further than this wireless bra from Warner’s with lightly lined, contoured cups that enhance the natural shape of your breasts. It’s made from a soft, brushed fabric and has front-adjustable straps for added ease. Rave review: “Super comfy, feels like I dont even have a bra on. No wire; feels great. This is my third one I have bought.” Sizes: 32A — 40C | Colors: 14 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

10 This Silky-Smooth Pullover Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 6,718 Lightly lined with removable padding, this minimalist wireless bralette from Calvin Klein is made from buttery soft microfiber with a silky-smooth feel, and offers a touch of support for daily activities. Sleek and simple, this seamless bralette has a metal-free construction and thin straps that can be adjusted to your liking. Rave review: “It's all about comfort plus looks and this bra has both. Soooo comfortable that I even sleep in mine sometimes. Not binding. No pinching. No itching. And looks great.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 22 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

11 The Seamless, Longline Sports Bra That’s All Over TikTok THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 31,350 After going viral on TikTok, this seamless sports bra garnered a cult following, and it’s easy to see why. This wirefree bra has a built-in shelf bra with removable padding for a touch of compression, and the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric dries quickly — all ideal for low-to-medium-impact workouts like yoga, Pilates, and weight lifting. Plus, the longline silhouette and V-shaped neckline mean that it doubles as a cute (yet comfy) crop top. Lots of reviewers report that this makes for a great, less-expensive alternative to Lululemon styles, as a nice bonus. Rave review: “I saw this on tiktok and wanted to try it out. It is amazing. I’ve only got one but I’m gonna have to buy several other colors. It’s super soft, seamless, and comfortable. Super cute to wear to the gym or just staying home!” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 80% Polyamide, 20% Spandex

12 This 3-Pack Of Soft Cotton Front-Closure Bras Fruit Of The Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 49,127 If you’re all about ease, you can’t do much better than these Fruit of the Loom front-closure bras; that row of hook-and-eye closures down the front makes for easy on-and-off, though the mostly cotton construction has a hint of stretch, so you can also pull it on over your head. This simple, straightforward design is finished off with wide, no-dig straps, a shirred center for shape, and removable pads. Grab an affordable three-pack so you always have one on hand — this is exactly the kind of soft and comfortable bra you’ll want to reach for daily. Rave review: “This product fit as expected and is very lightweight. Although it fit snugly, it was actually comfortable after a day's wear. The front closure is helpful for anyone with limited mobility. [...] it's great for everyday wear under casual clothes, but probably not for dressier attire. I didn't always fasten all the multiple hooks and couldn't tell the difference when I skipped every other one. I noticed no problem with the hooks being uncomfortable and love that the band doesn't roll up. You can't beat 3 bras for under $25.” Sizes: 34 — 48 | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

13 This Best-Selling Minimizing Bra That Doesn’t Feel Constricting Vanity Fair Smoothing Minimizer Bra $18 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 26,471 If you have a bigger boobs, a comfortable bra might mean one that helps contain breasts, like this best-selling underwire minimizer bra from Vanity Fair. With the silhouette of a classic T-shirt bra, this one has non-padded, two-ply cups that can minimize the appearance of your bust by up to 1.5 inches, while wings with four-way stretch create a smooth silhouette. The number of rows of hook-and-eye closures increases with cup size to ensure plenty of support and a good fit — the key to a comfortable bra. Rave review: “This bra is so soft and comfortable (probably one of the most comfortable bras I’ve ever worn). They hold you well without constricting you and they are so soft. They do smooth as well.” Sizes: 34G — 44DDD | Colors: 19 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

14 A Full-Figure Underwire Bra That Reviewers Confirm Is Truly Comfortable Wacoal Basic Beauty Underwire Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 4,790 With its wide range of sizes that can accommodate larger cup and band sizes, this underwire bra is a dream come true for those with bigger busts. The soft, unlined cups have hidden inner slings for added support and a bit of lift, plus wide, dig-free adjustable straps. Both the cups and straps are adorned with a delicate scalloped lace trim. Rave review: “This bra is awesome! Supportive and lightweight, smooth and comfy and fits beautifully. Once it's put on that's it-no adjusting the back or straps-can wear all day.” Sizes: 32D — 44H | Colors: 18 | Material: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex

15 This Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Made With Moisture-Wicking Technology Champion Infinity Racerback Moisture-Wicking Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 9,283 Stay cool and dry in this moisture-wicking racerback sports bra equipped with quick-dry and anti-odor technology (because little is more uncomfortable than a damp, sticky sports bra). Strategically placed mesh provides cooling ventilation where you need it most, like in the notoriously sweaty underboob region, while a wide, anti-chafe elastic waistband offers extra support and keeps your bra securely in place. The double-lined, unpadded cups offer hold, without getting in the way of your workout like some thicker padding might. Rave review: “I love this bra. [...] It fits like a glove. Wonderful support, perfect amount of tightness, comfortable, and simple with no frills (no shaping cups, wires, or metal clasps.) It looks great under white shirts- the only colored logo is small, gray, and doesn’t show through. The straps are about 1 inch wide, and they’re very comfy. I am very hard to fit, and I am so excited that this bra actually fits, looks good, is comfy, supports, and doesn’t show through light colored tops. Wooohoooo!!!! I highly recommend this bra to everyone.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex

16 A Stunning Lace Racerback Bralette That Doesn’t Itch Or Irritate JENNY JEN Mia Lace Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 3,874 Just because a bra is comfortable doesn’t mean it can’t also be cute, and this racerback bralette decked out in stunning, stretchy lace is here to prove that. Featuring a plunging neckline, this pullover bralette has removable padding for shape, and a wide elastic waistband for added support. Reviewers confirm the lace is soft, not scratchy, and for added comfort the inner cups are lined in a soft material. Rave review: “I was looking for a comfy bralette without any wires or plastic pieces - this absolutely delivered! It was buttery soft straight out of the package, and fit perfectly. It is exactly as described, an unlined, no-wire bralette [...] Absolutely love it, planning on buying more colors asap!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex

17 A Wireless, Full-Coverage Bralette Bali Comfort Revolution Full-Coverage Wireless Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 19,829 This scoop-neck bralette provides enough support without any pesky wires, thanks to its sewn-in foam cups and reinforced zones for targeted support beneath the bust. A hook-and-eye closure ensures a nice, close fit. Apart from having four-way stretch, the seamless fabric is also moisture-wicking, delivering cooling comfort that won’t show up underneath clothing. The straps aren’t adjustable, but reviewers report that their wide design makes them super comfortable. Rave review: “This bra is soooo comfy and supportive! Straps are great and don’t hurt or cut into shoulders. I love everything about this!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus | Colors: 23 | Material: 91% Nylon, 9% Spandex

18 This 4-Pack Of Camisole Bralettes With Removable Padding Kalon Wireless Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 8,377 If you’re looking to stock up on some comfy underthings in one fell swoop, opt for this four-pack of camisole-style pullover bralettes. Wireless with removable padding, these stretchy and soft bralettes have a ruched center that separates breasts instead of squishing them together. Plus, the spaghetti-style straps are adjustable. Rave review: “These bras are wonderful! Great support, not tight, good lift! Comfortable, comfortable, comfortable!” Sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex

19 A Push-Up Bra That’s Actually Comfortable Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Total Amazon Ratings: 5,401 Push-up bras aren’t always considered the most comfortable, but this push-up bra from Maidenform proves that they can be. The smooth, seamless cups have a cushioned underwire to prevent pinching and poking, and just the right amount of foam padding to create natural push-up effect. The adjustable straps are also convertible, so you can go from traditional to criss-cross if you choose. Rave review: “This is the softest bra I have ever worn. It's extremely comfortable! I think I found my new forever bra... well... until they decide to stop making this bra too. The underwire is perfect and I can't even feel that it's there. The push up is just the right amount. Just enough to stay comfortable without my breast looking too awkward. If you're looking for a new bra and on the fence about it, just buy it. It's worth it.” Sizes: 32A — 40D | Colors: 7 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex