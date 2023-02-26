I’m all for comfort taking center stage in my bra choices these days, but there are certain things that just can’t be accomplished with an unstructured bralette. So if you’re looking for lots of lift or want to make your boobs appear a few sizes larger, then you’ll need to call in reinforcements: The OG padded bra. The best padded bras have anywhere from light to extra-thick padding to enhance the appearance of your bust, all while providing ample support and lift.

What To Look For In A Padded Bra

As is always the case when bra shopping, there’s no such thing as a one size fits all style — and that holds true with padded bras, too. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind as you shop.

Level of Padding: When it comes to padded bras, you have two options: Those with push-up padding, and those with an even layer of light padding. Push-up bras have graduated padding, meaning that they’re thicker at the base and thin out toward the top, bringing your boobs inwards and upwards to create a rounder, fuller shape that can boost the appearance of your breasts as much as one to two cup sizes. On the other hand, non-push-up padding shapes and naturally enhances cleavage for subtle lift and volume. Apart from lifting and shaping, all padding offers an extra layer of modesty by concealing nipples.

When it comes to padded bras, you have two options: Those with push-up padding, and those with an even layer of light padding. Push-up bras have graduated padding, meaning that they’re thicker at the base and thin out toward the top, bringing your boobs inwards and upwards to create a rounder, fuller shape that can boost the appearance of your breasts as much as one to two cup sizes. On the other hand, non-push-up padding shapes and naturally enhances cleavage for subtle lift and volume. Apart from lifting and shaping, all padding offers an extra layer of modesty by concealing nipples. Structural Details: Underwires provide additional support and lift, but a wireless bra may be more comfortable. Adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures ensure a snug fit, which also goes a long way in creating lift. Some bras even have convertible straps for extra customization, so you can keep straps tucked away no matter the neckline you’re wearing. And don’t think that a strapless bra can’t deliver on volume — plentiful padding and supportive underwire can help you achieve the look, sans straps.

Whether you’re after a light lift or mega volume, scroll on to shop the best padded bras, all conveniently available on Amazon.

01 A Best-Selling Push-Up Bra With The Prettiest Details Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Push-Up Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fashionistas will love this stunning lace bra, with a subtle central bow and dangly gem detail as well as a sultry caged back. The light push-up padding provides a gentle lift, while an underwire creates added support. Plus, it has adjustable straps. It comes backed by over 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love the “playful” color choices, “outstanding price,” and that the comfortable lift feels like being “supported by clouds.” Helpful review: “I love this bra! Its got a little padding but not [too] much, it fits wonderfully, Its comfy, and affordable. My tatas look amazing and I will be purchasing more.” Sizes: 32A — 42DD | Colors: 15 | Material: 64% Polyamide, 36% Spandex

02 This Lacy Padded Push-Up Bra With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Deyllo Push Up Lace Padded Underwire Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Va-va-voom! This underwire push-up bra with a plunging neckline isn’t just pretty, it also shapes, supports, and boosts the appearance of your bust by up to one cup size, according to the brand, thanks to foam cups reinforced with plush push-up padding. A lace overlay, soft mesh lace wings, and adjustable straps are the final touches. With over 9,000 five-star ratings, it’s another fan favorite. Helpful review: “I loved this so much I bought one of each color. Truly the most comfortable bra I have ever worn. I worried it might be too padded but it isn't, it offers lift without looking unnatural. This adds a little size but mostly lift and hold.” Sizes: 32B — 38DDD | Colors: 17 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Elastane

03 A Full-Coverage Bra With Comfortable Memory Foam Cups Paramour By Felina Gorgeous Bra Amazon $42 See On Amazon This plus-size full-coverage bra has lightly padded memory foam cups that conform to the shape of your boobs, creating a comfortable, personalized fit that also enhances cleavage. The adjustable straps are also convertible, so you can wear them over the shoulder, in a halter, or criss-crossed. The mostly seamless construction creates a smooth silhouette underneath your tops, while subtle bow accents and a scalloped lace trim act as finishing touches. Helpful review: “Having larger breasts & wearing a 34H I require significant support. Also, it is necessary to have decent lift in a bra. This Felina bra has both lift and support. It is very functional & one can easily wear with Tshirts as it is slightly padded. [...] Typically, I have purchased Chantelle or Natori in the past but I am now a Felina convert secondary to support, comfort and price. Truly, I was skeptical initially but am so glad I found these bras!!” Sizes: 32C — 42H | Colors: 8 | Material: 81% Nylon, 19% Spandex

04 This Splurge-Worthy Bra With Extra-Light Padding & A Plunge Neckline Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra Amazon $70 See On Amazon A cult-favorite among luxury lingerie lovers, the Natori Feathers bra has a plunging neckline that’s an ideal match for your low-cut tops, especially if you’re looking to subtly enhance your cleavage. It has very lightly padded contoured cups with a lovely lace trim, a stretchy mesh overlay, adjustable straps, and underwire, which all create a bit of lift without excessive padding. The mesh lace wings aren’t just pretty, they also help to create a smooth silhouette underneath your top. Helpful review: “Seriously great bra. I usually wear bras with more padding in the cups, but found that this one actually provides me with the best of both worlds in that it gives me GREAT shape and cleavage with the ultimate comfort of minimal padding.” Sizes: 30A — 38DD | Colors: 62 | Material: 84% Nylon, 16% Lycra

05 This Padded T-Shirt Bra That Offers A Major Boost Wingslove Push Up Everyday Plunge T-Shirt Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for mega volume, look no further than this padded T-shirt bra, which can add one full cup size to your bust, thanks to molded cups with thick push-up padding at the base. There’s also supportive adjustable underwire and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. The silky-soft material is nice and smooth, making this the perfect bra to wear under clingy tops. Helpful review: “Just what I was looking for. It has a nice soft pad with a decent thickness and a smooth cup. The padding is double thickness just above the wire for a nice lift.” Sizes: 32B — 38DD | Colors: 7 | Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane

06 This Lightly Padded Wireless Bra That Delivers Comfort & Lift Warner's Cloud 9 Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This highly rated bra combines the best of both worlds: Comfort and lift. The lightly padded, contoured cups enhance the natural shape of your breasts, and while the smooth underband isn’t necessarily as supportive as an underwire, it’ll still create hold and definition. A soft, lightweight brushed fabric and easy-to-use front-adjustable straps top off this ultra-comfortable bra. Helpful review: “This bra has the perfect amount of padding to conceal but still make my breasts look very natural and not hoisted up. This bra is so comfortable I forget I even have it on! HIGHLY recommend to anyone, especially those who haven’t liked wireless bras in the past! The material is incredibly soft, but not clingy.” Sizes: 32A — 40C | Colors: 3 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

07 A Push-Up Strapless Bra That Comes With Optional, Convertible Straps Plusexy Strapless Padded Push Up Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon On the hunt for a strapless bra that both lifts and stays put? Here’s your answer. This strapless bra has molded cups and strategic push-up padding that lifts breasts up and to the center for a lifted appearance, and a non-slip mesh lining keeps everything in place. As an added bonus, this bra also comes with a pair of removable straps that can be worn several different ways, depending on your outfit. Helpful review: “This bra is worth the dollars! I was amazed! Lightweight, comfortable, stays in place when it’s used as a strapless! Just enough padding to bring breasts up! Absolutely perfect! Glad I found it!!” Sizes: 32A — 42B | Colors: 3 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

08 This Padded Push-Up Bralette That’s Free Of Pesky Wires DOBREVA Push Up Wireless Padded Plunge Bralette Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re not a fan of wires but are still after a lift, look no further than this longline push-up bra with a low-cut, lace-accented neckline. Made from a buttery soft fabric with tons of stretch, this bra has push-up padding and seamed cups to create lift, plus a stretchy, pullover underband that creates a smooth silhouette underneath your tops. The adjustable straps can also be converted into a racerback. Helpful review: “It fits extremely well that it doesn’t feel constricting AT ALL and is so easy to take on and off because of how much it can stretch. [...] I also love the extra fabric at the bottom so it doesn’t dig in underneath the boob area [...] Another thing is that it is padded but not extremely so it doesn’t look weird. [...]But it’s padded enough to give your boobs a nice lift and look natural !” Sizes: 32A — 40D | Colors: 20 | Material: 64% Polyamide, 36% Spandex

09 A Padded Balconette Bra With Glam Details Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $59 See On Amazon Savage X Fenty is a foolproof option for show-stopping lingerie, and this gorgeous balconette bra is no exception. The foam cups are lightly padded, supportive underwire bolsters the shape and lift, while the caged, adjustable straps and rose-gold hardware offer a touch of glam. It’s also made with the brand’s comfortable, custom stretch lace designed to skim over your curves. Choose from eight decadent hues. Helpful review: “My boobs look amazing in this bra and it's super comfortable, I don't even feel like I'm wearing a bra. I wear a 40D and it fits perfect.” Sizes: 32A — 46DD | Colors: 8 | Material: 86% Nylon, 14% Elastane