Before Charli XCX and brat summer, there was the Grinch. You know, the slime-green fuzzy creature that lives atop a crooked mountain high above Whoville that absolutely detests Christmas? Not only is he the perfect shade of green, but he also simply dgaf. He’s not above calling out all your cheesy reindeer decor.

Whether your Christmas vibe is more “bah humbug,” you’re in your villain era, or you’re still feeling green this season, it’s the perfect time to embrace Grinchcore. Naughty List or not, no one likes to see a good lime green clothing staple sit at the bottom of their closet for all eternity. In honor of Grinchmas, here are a slew of Grinch green pieces to wear to all your holiday activities (even if you don’t really want to go).

The Family Gathering Grinch

Wallowing in self-pity at the annual family gathering is a little easier when you’re rocking one of these lime green dresses. Add a white fuzzy cardigan and some kitten heels to take this unique holiday look up to the next level. Alternatively, you could try blending in like the Grinch when he steals Christmas and rock this epic tinsel-covered costume. Your extended family might judge, but Grinchcore doesn’t care what others think. You do your own thing, regardless.

The Holiday Party Grinch

Whether it’s an ugly Christmas sweater extravaganza, white elephant gift exchange, or an honorary Holiday Cheermeister festival, these sweaters are not only peak Grinchcore, but they have that perfect brat aura that screams “don’t want to be here.” Don’t forget to accessorize with an ironic Santa hat.

The Winter Formal Grinch

If you’re attending a winter formal and want to rock Grinchcore, you’re going to need two things. The first is a lime green gown. The second is a bag that reflects your Grinch-ness to the world in a way that’s both chic and fashionable. You can’t have people thinking that this holiday dance is cooler than you. Because it isn’t — nothing is.

The First Date Grinch

Stare into the abyss—er—eyes of your date whilst wearing this Grinchcore outfit, complete with a cozy pullover sweater, a pair of grungy wide-leg jeans, and a pair of Docs. Layer it with a trench coat (which is also perfect for slunking) and rocking a pair of socks with Max on them for good luck. Grinch beanie optional.

The Antisocial Hometown Grinch

If going home for the holidays and running into your old high school classmates makes you cringe, your holiday plans likely consist of marathon-watching every Grinchmas movie ever made. For this antisocial move, you’ll want Grinch-themed sweats, cozy slippers, and the softest blanket poncho imaginable.

The Jazzercize Grinch

Does anyone else remember this line from the iconic 2000s film? Jazzercise is a Grinch staple, and that requires an on-brand matching activewear set. Whether you’re headed to pilates, hot yoga, or doing some last-minute Christmas shopping, this matching set is perfect for nailing that effortless Grinchcore Off-Duty look. Pair it with some simple white sneakers, a neon green scrunchie, and a green Stanley to take this outfit one step further.