With September’s arrival, the summer mindset is out and everyone’s back in the grind, returning back to school or adding to their to-do list at work. If you’re not ready to go into full fall mode, though, you can still plan one last vacay before the temps start to drop or get ahead on your summer 2024 planning — and Gigi Hadid’s 2023 thongkini pics can definitely be part of that vision board.

Just like fellow supermodels Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, Tommy Hilfiger’s muse has been spotted rocking bikini sets all year long — from wearing them while gardening at home with her and Zayn Malik’s 2-year-old daughter, Khai, to sporting them on relaxed beach vacations — making her one of the best people to take inspo from for your own tropical getaway. Of course, many of those sets feature the thongkini, summer’s major swimwear trend that leaves little to the imagination with minimal bottoms. Bright yellow to match her golden locks, kaleidoscope prints that make you want to drop everything and lounge under a palm tree, name the ideal thong bikini for you and Hadid probably owns it.

She’s been rocking em’ since the beginning of the year, too. Below, you’ll see all the Gigi Hadid thongkini inspo from 2023, thus far.

Gigi Hadid In A Magenta Thongkini

Hadid started off the new year on a beach vacay. While writing in the sand, she wore a magenta string bikini paired with long patterned shorts and layered gold necklaces.

Gigi Hadid In A Sage Green Thongkini

Fast forward to July, the model posed in a blurry underwater pic while floating on a pool noodle twisted around her hip. She wore a sage green bikini set.

Gigi Hadid In A Kaleidoscope Thongkini

Hadid looked chic AF while lounging on a pool chair in a kaleidoscope bikini paired with layered necklaces and a straw tote. In one snap, she could be seen sporting a large piece of body art on her right thigh. “Am I in my girl w a dragon tattoo era?!” she wrote on her IG stories at the time alongside a different pic of the ink. Considering its shine, though, it was presumably a temp tat.

Gigi Hadid In A Sunny Yellow Thongkini

The Next in Fashion star posed while soaking up the sun in a vacation photo dump. She wore a sunny yellow halter bikini top paired with a matching string bottom.

Gigi Hadid In A Multicolored Thongkini

In a post included in her end-of-summer dump, Hadid did some major gardening in a multicolored checkerboard bikini set.