Back-to-school season is getting the punk rock treatment. As a follow-up to Forever 21’s viral Barbie collection, the brand is back this month with another throwback fave: Hello Kitty & Friends. That’s right, F21 and Sanrio partnered up for the fifth time to deliver even more adorable merch to add to your fall rotation, starting Thursday, Aug. 17. The main difference, though? The emo vibes.

The previous Forever 21 x Hello Kitty collab, which dropped in May, was tied to the launch of Netflix’s To All The Boys spinoff, XO, Kitty. It served K-drama-meets-prep school realness, especially with items like cutesy graphic tees, knee-high socks, and a varsity jacket embroidered with the name of Anna Cathcart’s character’s new digs, KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul). The latest launch, though, leans more rock ‘n’ roll, serving more anime-meet-punk rock swag with its predominantly black, white, and pastel pink color palette à la BLACKPINK.

The limited-edition collection is comprised of 87 pieces, including everyday clothing, sleepwear, jewelry, home decor, and accessories, so you can tap into your inner rockstar day or night, with prices ranging from $6.99 to $99.99. The clothes — ranging from XS-4X for traditional womenswear, 5/6-13/14 for kids, and S-XXL for traditional menswear — include logo tops, zip-up hoodies, blazers, sweaters, sweatpants, varsity jackets, matching pajama sets, beanies, belts, socks, tote bags, and press-on nails, all of which add a darker energy to contrast the endearing nature of the fan-favorite characters like Hello Kitty, Keroppi, and My Melody.

The glam rock Fall 2023 Forever 21 x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is available for early access shopping on the F21 mobile app starting Tuesday, Aug. 15. No app? No problem, because the line will be available at all Forever 21 retails stores and on Forever21.com two days later, on Aug. 17.