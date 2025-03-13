I Tried Hailey Bieber’s FILA Collection & It’s A Tenniscore Dream

Is there anything Hailey Bieber can’t do? The makeup and skin care mogul is not only a beauty trendsetter, she’s also a street style icon. Bieber has become known for her casual yet put-together outfits, featuring neutrals with pops of color and oversized silhouettes with crop tops and miniskirts. Now, she’s lending her effortless aesthetic to a new collaboration with FILA.

After two years in the works, according to Bieber, who’s served as an ambassador to the brand since 2023, the FILA X HAILEY collection dropped on March 6. The 13-piece lineup includes sweatshirts, baby tees, and windbreakers, channeling the Rhode founder’s love for trendy, cozy athleisure. The color options are a springy mix of black, white, gray, green, and butter yellow, and you can shop everything on the FILA website or Urban Outfitters.

As soon as I saw the promo images, I knew I needed the collection in my life. Comfy, chic, and it girl-endorsed? Sign me up. Plus, now that the weather is warming up in New York, I’m ready to embrace my full tenniscore style potential. Below, you’ll find my review of six pieces and how I styled them together.

FILA FILA FILA INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $45-$190

$45-$190 What this is best for: A cozy weekend look that would take you from the grocery store to a park walk, while still feeling elevated and chic

A cozy weekend look that would take you from the grocery store to a park walk, while still feeling elevated and chic What I like: The material and quality of everything is 10/10! I love the simplicity of the pieces and the way you can mix and match them. These will get a lot of use in my wardrobe.

The material and quality of everything is 10/10! I love the simplicity of the pieces and the way you can mix and match them. These will get a lot of use in my wardrobe. What I don’t like: The skirt is way too micro for me, and I wish I had opted for the bike shorts instead.

The skirt is way too micro for me, and I wish I had opted for the bike shorts instead. My rating: 4/5

The FILA X HAILEY Collection:

Pretty much everything in this lineup could be paired together, so you can go for a monochromatic look (Hailey’s fave) or incorporate bits of green and yellow into an all-black or all-white ‘fit.

First Impressions:

I put together two outfits for this project: one in all black, and one in white and green. I was giddy to open the box and see how vibrant the green color is — it’s truly the perfect bright shade; not neon or lime, but not a neutral dark green, either. The pieces are true to size with a slightly baggy fit (I grabbed a size Medium in everything, for reference).

The Results:

Marisa Boras Marisa Boras Marisa Boras INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

The one item that didn’t work for me was the miniskirt. It’s low rise and *very* short — in line with the micro-mini trend happening right now — and despite my best efforts of putting a full-coverage black brief underneath, this was absolutely showing cheek. It might be wearable for a festival or anywhere you’d be OK with rocking visible underwear (an exposed thong would be cute), but otherwise, I’d be nervous to wear this in public for fear of a Marilyn Monroe wind-under-dress moment.

The sweatshirt and the baby tee, however, are a dream — I love that the T-shirt is a thick material and can be worn without a bra for smaller-chested girlies. I’d personally pair these two items with bike shorts (which are also available in the FILA X HAILEY collection) for a more practical, Princess Di-coded weekend look.

Marisa Boras Marisa Boras Marisa Boras INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

As for the crinkle pants and windbreaker, I’m obsessed. The nylon fabric isn’t scratchy or stiff, but it’s rain- and sweat-resistant, making these perfect to wear over your gym outfit or on a rainy day.

The tank top is made of a thick, stretchy material that would be easy to dress up or down. I spiced up my ‘fit by adding a white boy brief from the recent Hanes x Urban Outfitters collab, and rolling down the green pants for a visible-underwear moment (intentional this time).

Is The FILA X HAILEY Collection Worth The $$$?

With the exception of the skirt, I’m a big fan of all these pieces. Everything is under $200, and most items are in the $50-$100 range — and the quality and simplicity of the construction makes them worth the investment. You’re not dropping money for a micro-trend that will be out of fashion in six months.

None of the designs are super unique — you could find similar items at your local thrift store if you shopped hard enough — but that’s also not the purpose of this collab. If you’re looking for well-priced athleisure staples with a celebrity stamp of approval, I think you’ll love these. I’m certainly planning to wear mine all spring.

About Me:

I am a fashion girl who tends to keep things comfy and tomboyish, not unlike Bieber herself. I love finding a great deal on classic items I’ll wear for years, and I typically go for neutral shades and baggy silhouettes with feminine accessories like chunky jewelry. I’ve never met a crop top or dad sneaker I didn’t want to wear daily.