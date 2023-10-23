Channel Your Inner Corpse Bride With ROMWE’s New Collection
Kick off spooky season with these goodies from beyond the grave.
Blink once and fall is in full swing. Pumpkin spice, back-to-school season, and cooler weather all usher in the start of a brand new chapter. And while there’s lots to look forward to (including the highly anticipated closet refresh), there’s a whole other side to the season that deserves a style moment all its own. Enter: Spooky Season. Get into the spirit with Romwe’s new Corpse Bride line. The 100-piece collection, launching in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, features edgy styles inspired by the film’s movie characters.
Whether you're leaning into your goth aesthetic this season or coordinating with your best friends to assemble a killer Spooky Squad, Romwe has it all. With past collections featuring the iconic Care Bears and Harry Potter, the retailer is known to be the best one-stop shop for Halloween and festive wear. Those with edgier styles will be obsessed with the vampy color palette and lacy tops, but there’s a piece in the spooky-themed capsule for everyone. Read on to shop our favorite picks from the collection.
Shop The Spooky Styles Below
This bustier top could finish off your Corpse Bride costume and still provide endless styling possibilities after Halloween. With structured paneling and dainty lace detailing, this semi-sheer top can be styled with a leather blazer and a miniskirt for nights out, or wear it with jeans and sneakers for more casual outings.
A cool graphic tank is a fun way to show off some personality — and an easy way to put together a Halloween costume. This black tank features romantic mini bow detailing on the straps, as well as lace trim. Style it with black flared pants and Mary Janes for a no-fuss spooky look.
Make the most of the season with this Corpse Bride-themed tote bag. The tote is large enough to hold the necessities (think: lip gloss, your wallet, and a pair of headphones), so you can use it every day. (Plus, it’s the perfect companion for trick-or-treating.)
Consider this top your moody wardrobe basic. Wear this black pinstripe button-up with a black maxi dress and chunky loafers to channel your inner Corpse Bride character, or pair with trousers and kitten heels for an edgy office look.
Spice up your rotation of pants and jeans with a fall dress. This velvet number has all the best details, including a lace-up front, dainty puff sleeves, and an all-over butterfly print. Pair it with black tights and chunky platforms for an October night out.
Sure, you’ve heard of a graphic tee, but what about graphic jeans? This pair has a Y2K-esque low-rise fit and graphic Corpse Bride skeletons on the legs. This is a great option for those who want an easy Halloween outfit that doesn’t feel too costume-y.
Embrace the coquette aesthetic with this teal and black lace skirt. Its high-low asymmetrical hem adds to its vampy appeal, while a butterfly print softens the look. Style it with a chunky knit and combat boots for goth-quette look.