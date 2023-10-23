Channel Your Inner Corpse Bride With ROMWE’s New Collection

Blink once and fall is in full swing. Pumpkin spice, back-to-school season, and cooler weather all usher in the start of a brand new chapter. And while there’s lots to look forward to (including the highly anticipated closet refresh), there’s a whole other side to the season that deserves a style moment all its own. Enter: Spooky Season. Get into the spirit with Romwe’s new Corpse Bride line. The 100-piece collection, launching in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, features edgy styles inspired by the film’s movie characters.

Whether you're leaning into your goth aesthetic this season or coordinating with your best friends to assemble a killer Spooky Squad, Romwe has it all. With past collections featuring the iconic Care Bears and Harry Potter, the retailer is known to be the best one-stop shop for Halloween and festive wear. Those with edgier styles will be obsessed with the vampy color palette and lacy tops, but there’s a piece in the spooky-themed capsule for everyone. Read on to shop our favorite picks from the collection.

Shop The Spooky Styles Below