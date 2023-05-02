2023 Met Gala
Celebs Were Practically Naked (Again) At The Met Gala & After-Party

Sheer and risk-taking cuts is the new black.

Alexa, play "Get Naked" by Britney Spears. At this year's Met Gala, stars continued to prove that flesh-baring dresses will always be a statement. From the ceremony's white carpet to the after-party, here are some risque looks that had viewers doing a double take — in a good way.

The last time Olivia Wilde boarded the sheer dress train, award show producers cut her ride short. Luckily, she didn’t get that treatment at the Met Gala’s after-party. ICYMI, the actor wore a silver netted dress paired with black underwear and chunky boots.

