01 A Sheer Lace Chemise With Cap Sleeves Chic Lover Floral Lace Chemise Amazon $20 See On Amazon A little extra coverage doesn’t have to mean sacrificing heat. Case in point: This chemise nightie, which combines demure scalloped cap sleeves and a top-of-the-thigh length with a plunging V-neckline, rendered in daring sheer lace. As an added bonus, the order comes with a matching G-string. Positive review: “I was shocked at the fit, TRUE TO SIZE. washed and it its even better, love how it makes me feel. great [product], great price” Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

02 This Sophisticated Lace Bra & Panty Set JuicyRose 2 Piece Lingerie Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon For an instantly coordinated lingerie look, opt for this two-piece set, comprising a pair of high-waisted, cheeky undies and a cropped, short-sleeved bra top with a plunging neckline that’s a sophisticated alternative to your traditional bra. Both pieces are made of soft lace with just enough stretch that it “moves with you,” according to one customer, complete with an eye-catching scalloped hem. Better yet? Both pieces cost just about $20, but reviewers confirm that the quality isn’t lacking — as one shopper wrote, it’s “Very well made for the price.” Positive review: “The single best piece of lingerie I have ever bought. [...] It is incredibly comfortable, has the PERFECT amount of stretch/support, and accentuates all the right areas. It's not incredibly stretchy, which was actually great because [...] this has a certain amount of ‘hold’ to it that just works perfectly, especially for the top half. If you have a very large chest, you may want to size up a tad, but I think it's very true to size, so buying in your correct size should fit great while providing just the right amount of stretch.” Sizes: Large — 5X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Elastane

03 A Strappy Chemise With Sheer Lace Cutouts BLMFAION Satin Lace Trim Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon Every lingerie collection needs a few pieces that are comfy enough to lounge in it while also looking gorgeous, and this chemise can do precisely that. Standout features include adjustable racerback spaghetti straps, sheer lace cutouts at the back and bodice, and delicate lace trim, while the soft and stretchy satin fabric will feel like a dream against your skin. It comes with a matching G-string, too. As one shopper summed up, this slinky piece is “affordable, sexy, and good quality.” ‘Nuff said. Positive review: “I bought these in two different colors a leopard and the Buffalo plaid. They fit really nicely, I bought mine so it would be a little bit loose but the straps are still adjustable so you can change it for your height. Material is nice it hasn’t had any fraying or pilling yet and I’ve had it for a couple months. I hand washed it though, the lace is a little fragile. I think this is a really good deal for what you get shipping was fast.” Sizes: Large — 5X-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

04 This 6-Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Lace Backs B2BODY Lace Back Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These seamless thongs are the perfect marriage of form and function. They feature a smooth, high-waisted front and a lacy back that’ll still lie flat underneath your clothes, thanks to laser-cut edges and a lightweight, barely-there polyamide-and-spandex construction. Sold in an affordable set of six, in an array of colors and patterns, these panties are proof that everyday underwear can still feel special. Positive review: “Such a great find! The material is buttery soft, and the colors are gorgeously vivid. They’ve been through a couple washes and are holding up beautifully.Never thought I could be comfortable in a thong cut anything but I was pleasantly surprised by these!” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 3 Multi-Color Packs| Material: 90% Polyamide, 10% Spandex

05 This Short, Fluttery Lace Robe With A Matching G-String TGD Lace Robe Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bring out your inner romantic with this short robe; the sheer, fluttery lace with its ribbon tie waist and scalloped trim make even a simple bedtime ritual feel more special. It includes a matching G-string, but this robe needn’t be limited to bedroom use; try layering it over a black tank with heels and denim for cocktails. Positive review: “Comfortable and does not itch. Fit perfect. Lovely over a sexy gown or even wear without a gown underneath. Sexy all by itself!” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: Not Listed

06 This Satin & Lace Front-Closure Bra You’ll Want To Wear Daily Glamorise Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon No need to sacrifice style for comfort with this front-closure bra; the wide, cushioned straps and padded underwire offer plenty of support and comfort, while the shimmery satin and stretch lace cups make this feel a little more special than your typical T-shirt bra. Reviewers also love the full-coverage cups and wide band that create a nice smoothing effect underneath your tops, and how the front closure makes this bra easy to put on and take off. Positive review: “Fits like a glove!! [...] There is no padding but the material feels so smooth and soft. Not itchy at all. No gaps or girls hanging out all over the place. Nice wide straps for shoulders, can’t even feel them honestly. The band around is wide [...] I was one of these who has been putting off paying this price for a bra but the cheap ones just never fit correctly. So I finally caved in. [...] it’s worth the price you pay. I will be ordering more colors and styles of this bra!” Sizes: 34B — 50H | Colors: 10 | Material: 67% Polyamide, 26% Polyester, 7% Elastane

07 A Flowy Babydoll Chemise With An Open Back JuicyRose Open Back Lace Babydoll Amazon $12 Amazon A must-have for any lingerie collection, this babydoll nightie has earned 7,000 five-star ratings. It features sheer, stretchy lace cups and a plunging V-neckline, along with adjustable racerback spaghetti straps. The flowy, sheer mesh skirt is trimmed in satin. A high slit in back is a cheeky surprise, revealing a matching G-string. It’s everything you need for a gorgeous night in. Positive review: “Plus size must have…Loved it. Beautiful color and great fit” Sizes: Large — 5X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Elastane

08 This Lace & Mesh Bra, Panty, & Garter Belt Set At An Unbeatable Price EVELUST Lace Mesh Lingerie Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this three-piece lingerie set costs well under $15. The style featured above includes a wireless bra with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure, a thong with criss-cross detailing along the front, and a saucy garter belt to match, all rendered in a winning combination of lace and mesh. The listing includes another style with a halter-neck bra and high-waisted undies with garter straps, also in mesh and lace. Pick and choose to your heart’s desire — at a price like this, you can’t go wrong. Positive review: “To say I am impressed is an understatement. [...] I tried this on (doing a photoshoot!) and this set was absurdly comfortable [...] The material had none of the cheapness I was expecting (especially for the price).” Sizes: Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: Not Listed

09 A Spicy Cami & Shorts Sleep Set XAKALAKA Cami Shorts Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re planning a cozy evening in, be sure to include this adorable cami and shorts sleep set in your cart. The soft, stretchy fabric is tailor-made for lounging, and it’s trimmed in sheer lace to make couch time feel extra special. The short-shorts feature an elastic waistband, while the top has spaghetti straps with an unexpected multi-strap racerback. This’ll quickly become a loungewear essential. Positive review: “This piece is super sexy on!!! I got it and couldn't wait to try it on. It fit perfectly!!!! One of the hottest pieces I have...I will definitely buy more!!!” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Other Fibers

10 This Pretty Lace Bodysuit With Criss-Cross Straps In Back XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon The perfect mix of pretty and spicy, this bodysuit is made entirely of soft and stretchy floral lace that’s strategically lined along the cups and bottom half, so it won’t be see-through if you choose to wear it beyond the bedroom. And it’s just as striking from the back, thanks to delicate (and adjustable) straps that criss-cross in back, plus a scalloped bottom that shows a hint of cheek. The crotch has a few rows of hook-and-eye closures, so you won’t need to get fully undressed to use the bathroom — always appreciated. “I have never felt more sexy than when I’m wearing this!!!” raved one of thousands of reviewers who left a five-star rating on this gem. Positive review: “This is the lingerie of my dreams. [...] it fit me like a glove. It covered everything I wanted to cover and didn’t cover what I wanted in a very sexy way. [...] I would hands down recommend this to anyone wanting to feel sexy whether it’s to feel sexy for someone else or to just be feeling yourself out in the world! It’s worth it!” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

11 A Stunning Sheer Babydoll Chemise With Supportive Cups Elomi Priya Underwire Babydoll Amazon $78 See On Amazon Elomi is already sought after for their gorgeous, supportive bras, and this babydoll chemise promises to deliver similar results. Wide adjustable straps, a U-shaped back, and a hook-and-eye closure offer plenty of support, while the sheer mesh skirt and pretty, sheer embroidered cups bring the heat. You’ll keep this spicy nightie in steady rotation. Positive review: “It is sexy, comfy and it fits true to your bra size. If you have larger breasts and need support, this is it. Company need to make at least 8 different colors. Recommend.” Sizes: 32GG — 42HH | Colors: 2 | Material: 75% Nylon Polyamide, 10% Elastane, 9% Polyester, 6% Cotton

12 A Long Satin Robe For Pampering Yourself feslieacc Floral Long Satin Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even if you’re just stepping out of the bath, this long satin robe will elevate the experience; it’s made from a shimmery satin fabric that will feel luxurious against your skin. It has two side pockets, loose long sleeves, and a tie waist (plus an inner tie for extra security). Plus, it’s available in a variety of gorgeous prints so you can find one that’s perfect for you. Positive review: “Love everything about this robe! It's absolutely beautiful and looks very expensive. Vibrant colors. Ordering the red and royal blue also. Fast delivery. A++++++” Sizes: One Size; XX-Large-3X-Large — 4X-Large-5X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: Satin

13 This Strappy Lingerie Set With A Removable Garter Belt EVELUST Criss-Cross Suspender Bra Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Turn up the heat with this lingerie set; it’s full of spicy details, from the criss-cross straps across the plunging neckline to the floral lace panels — there’s even a garter belt to complete the look. The bra has a pull-on closure and soft, unwired cups, while the high-waisted panties have a strappy, V-back cutout to echo the top. Positive review: “Buy. This. Set. (Size up) ladies!!! I am in love with this set. I bought up 1 size after reading the reviews and it fits like a dream!!! The top is super adorable and I often wear it under low cut shirts/dresses […] The bottoms are so […] comfortable. I love the way this set looks, feels, and how confident it makes me feel. It's truly my favorite Amazon clothes find.” Sizes: Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: Not Listed

14 This Sexy & Minimalist Fishnet Lingerie Set Kaei&Shi Strappy Lingerie Amazon $20 See On Amazon A classic lingerie set with a twist, this three-piece set — including a bra, G-string, and garter belt — is made from the coolest fishnet material that feels modern and minimalist, but undeniably sexy. Plus, reviewers report that it has “amazing” stretch and give. Strappy cutouts on the garter belt coordinate with the straps accenting the unlined triangle bra, which also features adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye closure. Attached thigh cuffs only add to the fun. Positive review: “This set is very sexy and makes me feel confident and sexy. The material is a see through mesh but sturdy enough for everyday wear. I love the garter belt it is comfortable and adjustable. It works well to hold up my thigh high tights securly into place. The bra is loose and has a natural look when warn underneath clothes. This is a great set for plus size women and will make you feel confident and sexy in your body.” Sizes: 14 Plus — 20 Plus | Colors: 2 | Material: Not Listed

15 This Affordable Multipack Of Lace Boy Shorts Barbra Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon For an easy way to restock your underwear drawer, consider this multipack of popular lace boy shorts, which have earned a 4.4-star rating after over 12,000 total ratings to date. Equal parts comfy and cute, they’re made of stretchy, sheer floral lace with a mid rise and cheeky bottom, and the stretchy waistband is accented with a dainty bow at the center. Plus, a pack of six will set you back less than $25 — that’s nearly a week’s worth of underwear for less than the price of a dinner out. Positive review: “I was so pleasantly surprised to see how strong these panties are for how delicate they look. I love the colors, the style, and most especially the value. I will be ordering another set because this is my favorite style. Its affordable and comfortable. I was so tired of ordering from expensive plus size websites where the same product is between 18 and 25 dollars! This was an answer to prayer and Im so glad I decided to check Amazon.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex

16 This Savage X Fenty Plunge Bra Savage X Fenty Alien Animal Unlined Lace Plunge Bra Amazon $45 See On Amazon Made of unlined lace with supportive underwire and hook-and-eye closure, this Savage X Fenty bra is a classic you’ll keep in steady rotation. The thick, satiny straps are adjustable, and a wide side band and U-shaped back offer additional lift. Rose gold-toned hardware is a delicate touch. It’s a bra with special occasion energy and wear-everyday comfort. Sizes: 32A — 46DDD | Colors: 2 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Elastane

17 This Minimizer Bra Accented With Pretty Mesh & Lace HSIA Full Coverage Minimizer Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Almost 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given this minimizer bra a five-star rating, raving about how comfortable and pretty it is. Wide wings and band create a smooth silhouette, while a U-shaped back and hook-and-eye closures create lift and support. The sheer dotted mesh and lace cups offer a slight minimizing effect, and they’re unpadded for a natural shape. At less than $30, this bra is as affordable as it is stunning. Positive review: “I have never left a review on here before but I had to as soon as I received this. This is by far THE MOST comfortable bra I have ever owned. I’m already planning on getting rid of every bra I have prior to this one & buying this in ever color. Super lightweight, breathable, nice shape, everything one would want in a bra. Worth the money :)” Sizes: 34C — 46DDD | Colors: 23 | Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex