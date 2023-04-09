Whether your underwear drawer is in need of a major overhaul or you’re just looking to add an item or two, the sheer amount of lingerie available online can seem overwhelming. To make your job a little more fun (as lingerie shopping should be), peruse this curation of some of the very best lingerie on Amazon. From simple, minimalist thong multipacks to elaborate lingerie sets that’ll elevate your everyday, the online retailer has exactly what you need — and thanks to super-fast shipping times and often unbeatable prices, you’ll be able to totally refresh your top drawer with very little time, money, or effort.

Since Amazon really does have so many options, let your mood guide your shopping decisions. Lingerie to lounge in should be comfy and sexy in equal measure; consider silky pajama sets and elegant satin robes for at-home looks that offer sumptuous ease. For making a statement, look for plunge bras, lacy bodysuits, and gorgeous lingerie sets that add instant spice. This list has options in every category to suit a variety of tastes and needs, and most pieces are backed by thousands (and even tens of thousands) of rave reviews.

Keep scrolling for the best lingerie on Amazon. Your underwear drawer will thank you.

01 This Stunning Lace & Mesh Bodysuit Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Aranmei Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon With over 14,000 total ratings to date, this lace and mesh bodysuit has earned a cult following on Amazon; as one shopper raved, “This is, quite possibly, my favorite piece of lingerie I’ve ever owned.” Adorned with a decorative lace panel, a sheer mesh back, and expensive-looking eyelash trim along the cups, this strappy, cheeky bodysuit has a snap-closure crotch for convenience. It’s available in a rainbow of colors, from royal blue to fluorescent green. At a price like this, you might as well pick up a couple of your favorite shades. Positive review: “This bodysuit fits perfectly. The leg holes are not super high, which I like, and the cut across the top is sexy without being too much (the girls don’t fall out). I ordered the royal blue color and it’s stunning. Excellent quality for the price.” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

02 This Retro-Inspired Lace Lingerie Set Avidlove High Waist Panty And Bra Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon The high-waisted bottoms complete with a cheeky, lace-up back in this best-selling lingerie set feels so retro-inspired. The plunging bralette is unlined and unwired, with pretty double straps in back; both are made of scalloped lace that shoppers report is as comfy as it is gorgeous. Add a red lip and make any at-home moment feel a little more glamorous. Positive review: “I buy a good bit of this non expensive lingerie from Amazon but this pair is exceptional. The band on the top is an elastic around the ribs and lace attached to cover the breasts. It doesn’t support but can be worn over another bra. The panties are really the best. All lace and satin. They sit above the waist, hit right below the rear and have an adorable corset tie in the back. [...] I went ahead and ordered another color.” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

03 Editor’s Pick: This High-End Plunge Bra That’s As Comfy As It Is Pretty Natori Feathers Contour Plunge Bra Amazon $70 See On Amazon A gorgeous addition to any lingerie collection, the cult-classic Natori Feathers Bra has a plunging neckline that accommodates a variety of tops, plus lightly padded cups and an underwire that push your breasts forward and up for shape and plenty of support. It’s trimmed in the prettiest feathery lace, and the cups are overlaid in fine mesh that lays flat underneath your tops. It’s on the pricier side, but it’s earned the endorsement of discerning editors and Amazon shoppers alike. Editor praise: “I started wearing Natori Feathers bras in high school, and it’s still the only underwire bra I can stand to wear when I want more shape than my usual cotton bralettes offer, without sacrificing comfort. I’ve been rotating among four of these bras for years, and they’ve stood up beautifully to countless runs through the washing machine. It’s worth the investment.” — Elite Daily editor Caroline Goldstein Sizes: 30A — 38DD | Colors: 34 | Material: 84% Nylon, 16% Lycra

04 A Multipack Of Seamless Thongs At A Shockingly Affordable Price voenxe Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re replacing old undies or looking to stack the deck, consider these seamless thongs: At just about $15 for a pack of five, they’re shockingly affordable — not to mention a firm fan-favorite, earning over 53,000 total ratings. The smooth, stretchy seamless construction feels super-lightweight and prevents unwelcome VPL. This selection of five offers a variety of neutrals, though you can choose from cute patterns or packs of five single shades, if that’s your thing. Positive review: “Lovelovelove these! They don’t roll up like other seamless underwear and I love that. They are so soft and light that it feels like I’m wearing nothing.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 90% Polyamide, 10% Elastane

05 This Romantic Floral Lace Bodysuit Lilosy Floral Embroidered Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in 24 ethereal colors and variations (including a sexy lace-up corset style), this romantic bodysuit features sheer mesh with the prettiest floral embroidery. Featuring unlined cups in an unwired style that gives the look of underwire, plus a snap crotch for easy restroom trips, this thong bodysuit would make for a daring going-out top, too — just add nipple covers, or try one of the versions with opaque cups. Positive review: “THIS is it! I was worried after looking at a few crummy reviews, but I couldn't be happier! I've purchased many lingerie pieces here on Amazon & this by far is the best! It's perfect for any body size. [...] I got the pink floral & not only is the material nice but it's also comfy!” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

06 This Popular Lace Bodysuit For Going Out & Staying In Avidlove Lace Bodysuit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon customers have given this lace bodysuit a perfect five-star rating, and shoppers are obsessed with how cute and comfy it is. It features adjustable criss-cross straps, a snap crotch, and a thong bottom; the plunging, wireless V-neckline is perfectly complemented by high-cut legs and scalloped lace trim with a subtle midsection cutout. It’s spicy enough to wear as lingerie for a night in, but the opaque cups allow you to wear it as a top, too — just add a pair of high-waisted jeans for an easy going-out ‘fit. Positive review: “I own 3 Avidlove pieces and this is my favorite [...] comfortable and sexy. The 3 snaps in the crotch stay in place but still easy enough to undo [...] solid material and a gorgeous color. I love it.” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 36 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

07 This Gorgeous Underwire Plunge Bra That Doesn’t Skimp On Support Elomi Matilda Unlined Plunge Underwire Bra Amazon $52 See On Amazon Supportive and sexy can absolutely coexist, and this bra proves it: A plunging neckline and mesh cutouts with contrasting, dotted trim turn up the heat, while three-section underwire cups, wide, adjustable straps, and a U-shaped back provide plenty of separation, lift, and support. The bra also includes a J-hook in back, so you can wear it as a racerback style depending on your preference. Positive review: “I absolutely LOVE this bra! [...] I was fitted for this bra at an upscale lingerie boutique - and therefore paid boutique prices. IT WAS WORTH IT!! I have since gotten rid of most of my other bra styles as this one works about 90% of the time! Needless to say, I was wearing my bra out. I was thrilled to see this bra on Amazon for a much more reasonable price! One of the very best things is being able to pull into racer back. As a woman with large [breasts], wearing blouses that show straps is a drag - this bra solves that problem!” Sizes: 32GG — 46DD | Colors: 15 | Material: 57% Polyamide Nylon, 24% Polyester, 19% Elastane

08 This Sophisticated Satin Sleep Shirt With A Deep V-Neck Ekouaer Satin Nightgown Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upgrade your pajama collection with this gorgeous nightgown; it has the relaxed fit of your favorite oversized T-shirt, but in an elegant button-down style made from smooth satin that one shopper wrote “feels luxurious.” Three-quarter length sleeves, a notch collar, and a dropped, split hem complete the menswear-inspired look. Going to bed never looked so sophisticated. Positive review: “This sleep shirt is so comfy and feels great in my skin. The fabric is sooo soft [...] it feels and looks luxurious. I have many of these satin type pajama sets, but this brand has the quality sleepwear for my needs. I have ordered multiple sets, styles and colors. It fits loosely just the way I love it. It washes well. It is a great value for the quality of the material, style, comfort, softness, fit and price.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 34 | Material: 100% Polyester

09 A Soft, Minimalist Nightgown With A Hint Of Mesh Ekouaer Nightgown Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging or sleeping, you deserve to feel cute and comfy, a thing this nightgown understands perfectly. It’s made of a dreamy jersey fabric and features dainty, adjustable spaghetti straps. The V-neck and V-back design is also minimal and chic, and a hint of mesh along the bust offers a little extra zhush. Positive review: “I’m obsessed with this nightgown. It’s beautiful, but comfortable and SO soft. [...] The little sheer detail at the top is sexy [...] The straps are adjustable, so I don’t have any problems with them falling off my shoulders, and I love the length, not too short. [...] I have dark red, navy, bright pink, and orange. I still might have to get one more color because I love it that much.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

10 The Classic Hanky Panky Thong hanky panky Signature Lace Thong Amazon $24 See On Amazon Any well-rounded underwear drawer needs at least one classic Hanky Panky thong; as one reviewer put it, it’s “the most comfortable panty ever.” Made from the brand’s signature 100% nylon stretch lace, this low-rise thong features a V-front and V-back waistband that sits higher on the waist, and the lace lays flat to prevent unwanted panty lines. With 72 colors and patterns to choose from, you might find it difficult to choose just one. Positive review: “I've been wearing these for years- they are so comfortable and fill the bill for ‘no panty line’. I have tried other thongs and found them very uncomfortable. I always find the best price through Amazon.” Sizes: One Size (4-14) | Colors: 72 | Material: 100% Nylon

11 This Iconic Calvin Klein Racerback Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This iconic Calvin Klein bralette holds cult-fave status for a reason: The soft, stretchy material is comfortable enough to lounge or sleep in, but the elasticized under-bust offers just enough compression for low-impact workouts like yoga and walking. The ultimate in sporty chic, this is worth buying in a few colors, as many of the 18,000+ five-star reviewers have. Pick up the coordinating thong or bikini panties to make a sexy set. Positive review: “Fits better than I expected. I worried that the elastic band would dig in or roll up, and it does not. I have purchased several of these and I love they way they fit. They are very comfortable and the material is soft and stretchy, yet very supportive. They also look great, simple yet sexy. Don't forget to get the matching panties!” Sizes: X-Small — 4X | Colors: 28 | Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane

12 A 6-Pack Of Lace Boy Shorts In An Array Of Cute Colors Barbra Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For some special everyday undies, consider these boy short panties, made of a pretty stretch lace that more than one reviewer described as “so soft and comfy.” The legs feature scalloped lace trim, while the mid-rise waist is punctuated by an an adorable bow. And not only are they cute and comfy, a pack of six will only set you back about $25 — that’s nearly a full week’s worth of underwear for less than the price of a dinner out. Positive review: “I love these so much I’m buying more. They are so comfortable. They aren’t itchy, they don’t slide down at all and they manage to make me feel supported and sexy.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex

13 A Short, Silky Robe That Feels Like A Treat To Slip On Turquaz Satin Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking to treat yourself? This short, silky robe is made from a soft satin fabric that’s guaranteed to make your lounging feel a little more luxe. The shimmery fabric, elegant tie waist, and three-quarter sleeves are so elegant, too — and it even has pockets. Choose from 29 gorgeous colors and prints, including leopard and florals. Positive review: “I love the material, it’s very soft and light. It’s honestly good quality at a good price. I am veryPleased with everything about it so far! Would recommend.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 29 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

14 This Savage X Fenty Lace Balconette Bra Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lightly Lined Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon This “Sorry Not Sorry” bra from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty makes no apologies for how quickly it’ll become an underwear drawer essential. The underwire balconette style offers shape and support, and the lined foam cups are trimmed in floral stretch lace that continues into stretch lace side panels. Rose gold-toned hardware is a subtle, elegant touch. Choose from eight glam shades, from classic black to emerald green and pale lavender. Positive review: “This Bra is made very well, and durable with beautiful materials. The straps are a soft satin, the grommets and pulls are gold. Nothing scratched or tugged weird. Smooth and comfortable. Sizing is spot on [...] Highly recommend.” Sizes: 32A — 46DD | Colors: 8 | Material: 86% Nylon, 14% Elastane

15 This Luxe Satin Sleep Set Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon An effortlessly chic way to lounge or sleep, this pajama set is made from a satin fabric that one shopper wrote is so airy that it’s “as though you’re nude.” Elastic-waist shorts feature the cutest ruffled hem, while the chemise top features dainty, adjustable racerback spaghetti straps and a V-neckline. When you’re not lounging at home, you can even wear the cami with a pair of jeans and a blazer for drinks. Positive review: “Silky. Soft. [...] Love the racerback that keeps the straps on my shoulders. The ruffled hem on the shorts is pretty. Very pleased” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex

16 A Pretty Sheer Babydoll With A Supportive Underwire Elomi Sachi Underwire Babydoll Chemise Amazon $78 See On Amazon This babydoll chemise features the prettiest cutout straps and mesh details, but it’s more than just pretty — the underwired, four-panel cups, adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure “provides fantastic support,” according to one reviewer, and cotton-lined side panels feel soft against your skin. A sheer, thigh-length mesh skirt complete the gorgeous and functional design. Positive review: “I wish there were more brands that carried underwire babydolls [...] I purchased this item based on my current bra size & it fits perfectly. The babydoll is long & see-through. It is very sexy! The material is comfortable. I highly recommend purchasing this item.” Sizes: 34G — 44FF | Colors: 1 | Material: 79% Nylon, 10% Cotton, 6% Polyester, 5% Elastane

17 This Super-Soft Nightgown With The Prettiest Lace Panels & Trim BLMFAION Satin Lace Trim Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why this nightgown has garnered over 8,000 five-star ratings; one look at the gorgeous lace trim and saucy cutouts, and it’s clear this nightie is playing to win. The racerback spaghetti straps are adjustable, and that lace trim and front panel is mirrored in back — no detail was ignored. The drapey, smooth fabric will feel like butter against your skin. Positive review: “Love! Love! Love! So sexy and comfortable! It feels so soft, and I feel amazing in it! This little number hugs all the right curves! Fits true to size [...] I want to buy more colors! Totally worth the money! You won’t regret this purchase!” Sizes: Large — 5X-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: Not Listed

18 A Multipack Of Pretty Lace Bralettes Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perfect for everyday wear yet pretty enough for special occasions, these lace bralettes are soft, stretchy, and have removable pads, so you can choose how much extra shape you want. The longline style offers coverage across the back and ribcage — and they can pull double duty as a crop top for a going-out look. (They’re too pretty to keep under wraps, anyway.) At a remarkably affordable price for a pack of five, this is an underwear drawer must-have. Positive review: “So comfortable! Highly recommend buying these. I have trouble with my bras with being uncomfortable or the wire sticking me. I got these and I ABSOLUTELY LOVE them! They are so comfortable and feel like you’re not wearing a bra and they helped me feel more confident. Definitely will be buying more.” Sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large | Colors:17 | Material: 91.6% Nylon, 8.4% Spandex

19 This Floral Satin Robe In A Longer Length feslieacc Floral Long Satin Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon For the ultimate in pampering, consider this long, ankle-skimming robe; the silky fabric is adorned in a gorgeous floral print (you have 13 to choose from), while the longer length and three-quarter sleeves will wrap you in luxury. With a removable tie waist and convenient pockets, you’ll reach for this robe anytime you want to make your lounging a little more luxe. Positive review: “Absolutely perfect. Gorgeous robe that just flows. It fits perfectly and is long so it touches my ankles. [...] Lightweight and good quality material. I will be purchasing more in different colors.” Sizes: XX-Large-3X-Large — 4X-Large-5X-Large Plus; One Size | Colors: 13 | Material: Satin

20 A Dainty Lace G-String From A Luxury Lingerie Brand Cosabella Dolce G-String Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love lingerie with a capital “L,” this dainty G-string from luxury brand Cosabella makes for a worthy addition to your collection. It features slender, strappy sides and bottom with a barely there, low-cut lace front, and reviewers confirm that the cotton construction is comfortable and breathable. She’s the classic G-string It-Girl you’re going to want to invite to your underwear party. Positive review: “Perfect underwear for when you barely want to wear any. Very sexy and comfy.” Sizes: One Size | Colors: 5 | Material: 55% Cotton, 36% Polyamide, 9% Elastane