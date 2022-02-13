While going braless can be a liberating (not to mention comfortable) option, sometimes you might be looking for a little more coverage, if only for peace of mind that you won’t run into a fashion emergency. Enter: nipple covers. Available in both reusable and disposable variations, the best nipple covers are comfortable, gentle on skin, and offer just enough coverage while remaining invisible under your clothes (unless you want them to be visible, that is — if so, there’s a flashy option below for you, too). Nowadays, nipple pasties come in all colors, shapes, and sizes, and are no longer limited to those rubbery, hard-to-apply chicken cutlets; but before you begin your search, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind.

Reusable Vs. Disposable Nipple Covers

First, consider whether you want reusable or disposable pasties. That decision comes down to how often you plan to wear them, and what will best suit your outfit choice. Disposable nipple covers are usually made from soft, smooth fabrics and feature a peel-and-stick adhesive. If you need a simple fix for a one-time occasion, disposable covers might be your best bet, since they tend to be more affordable and can be discarded when the party is over.

Alternatively, if you find yourself in need of nipple covers often, opt for a reusable set. They’re typically made of hypoallergenic silicone, which is ideal for sensitive skin and remains comfortable for hours on end. Silicone options occasionally offer added lift and more support than their disposable counterparts, as well.

Regardless of whether you choose reusable or disposable nipple covers, make sure your pasties are large enough to cover both your nipple and areola. Nipple covers vary in diameter; and there are a few extra-large pasties on this list to accommodate almost every size.

How To Clean Reusable Nipple Covers

All the reusable silicone nipple covers listed below are reusable, and therefore washable — and with proper care, they can last several wears. To clean, simply wipe them down with soap and water after you take them off, let them air dry, and store them in a safe, dry place. Many reusable options come with a handy carrying and storage case.

How To Apply & Remove Nipple Covers

When applying your pasties of choice, be sure your skin is dry and clean of any residual lotion or oils to ensure the covers stay put for long periods of time. If you’re having trouble removing your nipple covers, take a hot shower (the steam should help them loosen up), then pat the area with alcohol or baby oil to remove any sticky residue.

Now pull out that backless dress, and scroll on to shop 10 of the best nipple covers on Amazon.

01 The Overall Best Reusable Nipple Covers, According To Amazon Reviewers NIPPIES Adhesive Silicone Pasties Amazon $27 See On Amazon These “breast”-selling nipple covers (sorry, had to) have garnered almost 17,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall. Made of medical-grade, skin-safe silicone, the thin, seamless construction offers discreet coverage, while a matte finish guarantees that they won’t show up in flash photography. The strong adhesive and waterproof construction means they’ll actually stay put, even if you’re dancing the night away. Available in three shades and two sizes, these nipple covers can accommodate most breast sizes. Plus, these also include a case that will protect your covers and can conveniently be stowed in a drawer or suitcase. Helpful review: “These are amazing! First off, I’m a 34DDD cup. I also have my nipples pierced. I was hesitant about these because I was worried they would show like the others I tried but they did not! They are larger which is very nice. I’m wearing a very thin dress today and I can not wear a bra with it. I put these on and they covered the jewelry AND are invisible under the dress.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small (3 inches), Large (4 inches)

02 Another Pair Of Highly Rated Nipple Covers That Come In Four Shades Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Coverups Amazon $11 See On Amazon Another much-loved option, these silicone nipple covers can be used up to 25 times if cared for properly, and come with a convenient travel case for easy storage. The tapered edges and contoured shape make them virtually undetectable under even the thinnest of fabrics, and they’re waterproof, so they’ll stand up to sweat. With four colors and two sizes to choose from, you’ll be sure to find your perfect match. Helpful review: “These pasties are perfect for women of color, especially those with darker skin tones and it's amazing that they can be used up to 25 times, one time I wore them and I had sweated a lot so it lost it's sticky-ness, but I washed them with very mild hand soap and I let them air dried and the sticky-ness came back so perfectly, I was able to wear them a second time as if they were fresh out the box.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small (2.6 inches), Large (3.5 inches)

03 A Set Of 30 Disposable Flower-Shaped Nipple Covers Goldfarm Disposable Breast Pasties (30-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pack of 30 pairs of disposable nipple covers are made of a durable, breathable fabric that looks smooth under any outfit. The adhesive is super-strong — one reviewer who wore them on vacation in Mexico confirmed that they’re completely “sweat proof” — but the centers of these peel-and-stick pasties are free of adhesive, so you don’t have to worry about any sticky residue on your nipples. Choose from a set of black or beige pasties; or, if you can’t decide, opt for the combo pack. As a bonus, the order includes three pairs of small, round pasties. Helpful review: “I ordered these as an impulse buy because I absolutely hate wearing bras. [...] I tried these nipple covers on today with a very very tight top and wore them from the time I got dressed for the day till I got home, they stuck the whole time and I never noticed them being bothersome [...] They do have a bit of a shimmery texture but it didn’t show through my shirt. I will definitely be ordering these again, no doubt about it.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One size (2.75 inches)

04 These Reusable Nipple Covers That Are Designed For Darker Skin Tones Gmumu Silicone Nipple Covers (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designed specifically for those with darker skin tones, these silicone nipple covers are free from the pink undertones found in many nipple covers on the market. A super-thin construction ensures invisibility and all-day comfort; and while these are reusable, the fact that it’s a three-pack means you’ll always have a fresh pair on deck. Helpful review: “I think I’ve tried nearly all the pasties available [...] and this one is by far the best! These are completely reusable, totally invisible and provide phenomenal coverage. I’m a 34G and my nipples remain on high alert almost always. These covers do the job like no other. They are comfortable and smooth, no bumps or lumps anywhere...at all. I’m an African American woman so the color is an added plus ...” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One size (2.75 inches)

05 A Pair Of Bunny-Shaped Nipple Covers That Offer A Subtle Lift Zacca Adhesive Nipple Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon While nipple pasties can help to conceal visible nipples, they’re not exactly supportive — but these reusable bunny-shaped nipple covers provide both coverage and lift. Once you‘ve placed them on, you can pull the “ears” up to whatever position is suitable for you so that you can achieve a custom lift. The smooth fabric on the front offers a seamless effect under your clothes, and the breathable, medical-grade silicone gel on the back offers a secure hold. Helpful review: “They stay on for hours and do not move at all, give me perfect natural looking breasts. The sticky will return after washing and air dry, so these can be worn again and again. Amazing product and definitely worth buying.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium (3.35 inches), Large (4 inches)

06 Another Set Of 30 Disposable Nipple Covers With Several Color Options Geyoga Nipple Cover Pasties (30-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Here’s another great option if you’re looking for a multipack of disposable nipple covers, and these come in even more colors than the set listed above. These self-adhesive pasties are made of a super-smooth satin fabric that allows the skin to breathe, and they’re so thin you’ll probably forget you have them on. These also feature a soft center that protects the nipple from the strong adhesive. Get them in neutral shades like beige, black, or brown, or have some fun and opt for an array of bright colors. Helpful review: “Super surprised at how well these worked. They were super comfortable and quite easy to remove- they didn’t fall off through any movement however. Also they didn’t have a weird sticky residue left on them or on my skin when I took them off which made it really pleasant on the skin when removing them. These were a great experience and I’m glad I bought so many for the future.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: One size (3 inches)

07 4 Pairs Of Reusable Nipple Covers At An Amazing Price Dimore Reusable Nipple Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon For just $12 (about the price of two oat milk lattes, in other terms), you can get this four-pack of reusable silicone nipple covers, and a nifty carrying case. The center of the cover is made of breathable fabric that helps protect the nipple from the sticky adhesive, and the seamless construction provides a smooth appearance and natural feel. The zippered case with two interior elastic mesh pockets is great for storing the nipple covers, of course; but as the Amazon images demonstrate, you can store other small items in there instead, like jewelry and USB cables. Helpful review: “When I write this review, please understand I have used some very bad pasties before [...] When I tell you that these are PERFECT, I mean it. I have used one pair 10+ times already and they still are super sticky [...] Plus, they offer very good coverage, and you can’t tell you have them on.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: One size (2.8 inches)

08 These Disc-Shaped Reusable Nipple Covers You Can Put In Your Bra Bezi Bra Discs Nipple Covers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even if you’re not wearing a low-cut top or backless dress, some folks prefer to have a little added protection against visible nipples, especially if you’re wearing an unlined bra. These barely-there nipple covers are designed to do just that — simply slide it in between your bra and breast, and voila! Instantly invisible nipples. Made of latex-free resin, these discs don’t have a sticky adhesive, but rather contour to your breasts’ natural shape and use your body heat to stay put. Plus, they’re washable and reusable, and you can store them in the case they arrive in. Helpful reviews: “The visible nipple issue is a serious problem for me - just the way I’m built I guess, but I really needed a cover-up I could wear with a bra, every single day. [...] These are perfect: they never need to be thrown out or washed and even worn under a lace bra and very thin shirt they are barely noticeable. Seriously a miracle product!” Available sizes: 1

Available colors: One size (3.4 inches)

09 These Star-Shaped Disposable Pasties You’ll Actually Want Show Off SoJourner Star Rave Pasties (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon While most nipple covers are meant to stay hidden, these are meant to stand out. Whether you’re going to a rave, costume party, or just want to add a pop of color to your day, these disposable star-shaped nipple covers are both fun and protective (how can you not have fun wearing mermaid-print pasties?). Made of soft satin fabric with a skin-safe, medical-grade adhesive backing, they’ll stay put for hours. Helpful review: “I wore the SoJourner Nipplecovers Rave Pasties under a bodysuit to prevent slippage and felt super comfortable all night long! The pasties covered the essential areas and left me feeling secure.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: One size (3.15 inches)