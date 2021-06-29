Style
15 Summer Style Essentials You Can Buy On Walmart.com

Dresses, sandals, sunglasses, and more.

by Marie Lodi
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
You’ve got vacations booked, friend reunions planned, and even a few playlists on deck. All that’s missing is the perfect summer wardrobe. During the warmer months, your closet should be filled with key pieces that can be easily worn, no matter what sort of antics you’ve got planned. With the right collection, putting together the ideal hot looks shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if you start with the basics. A good pair of denim shorts, a flowy, breathable dress, and a pair of functional yet fashionable footwear are all crucial elements that will help you nail the summer style assignment.

If the concept of a summer capsule wardrobe seems daunting, have no fear. With Walmart.com as your style destination, you’ll be able to nab every item on your shopping checklist without worrying about stressing out your bank account. That’s because Walmart not only has a fabulous assortment of all your summer must-haves, they’re affordable to boot. This means that, in addition to your seasonal classics, you’ll have room in your budget for trendy pieces like crescent handbags and midi skirts (and maybe even a second pair of sandals!).

Ready to earn your well-deserved title as a summer fashion icon? Read on for 15 essential pieces to shop from Walmart.com, along with tips on how to style them.

Tiered Midi Dress
Free Assembly

A tiered, square-neck dress is a necessity during summer because it’s comfy enough to throw on whenever, but can easily be dressed up with the right accessories. Plus, it makes a great layering piece, meaning you can keep it in your closet beyond the warm season.

$36
$29

Cowen Knotted Slide Sandals
Circus by Sam Edelman

Comfortable footwear that can be worn with everything from a dress to shorts is key, and you get that with these chic sandals.

$70

Banded Strap Tanklette
Scoop

This banded crop top is giving us 2000s vibes, so wear it with flared jeans and platform flip-flops for the ultimate throwback look.

$24

90's Cut Off Shorts
Free Assembly

What’s a summer wardrobe without a great pair of denim shorts? Whether you pair these with your favorite sneakers or wedge sandals, you can’t go wrong with some premium denim from Free Assembly.

$18

18kt Gold Over Sterling Wide Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons

There’s just something about a pair of gold hoops that elevates a look, even if you’re just in jeans and an old T-shirt. It’s a classic accessory that manages to evoke old-school glamour while still feeling completely modern all at the same time.

$85
$62

Short Sleeve Destination Graphic Tee
Time and Tru

Summer is the time for live music, which means you’re going to need a festival-inspired tee in your closet. Tie this one in a knot in the front and wear it with a denim mini skirt or shorts.

$10

A-Line Midi Skirt
Free Assembly

A chic midi skirt is the kind of piece to have if you need something that’s ideal for brunch with the fam, a work meeting, and everything in between.

$24
$20

Braided Flat Sandals
Scoop

Like the idea of a neutral sandal, but want something with a little more pizzazz? Say hello to this platform style with braided details.

$30

Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank Top
Scoop

This dainty knit tank brings sophistication to the quintessential summer top. Pair it with shorts, skirts, or trousers — the style options are endless.

$22

Striped Crochet Dress
Scoop

This crochet-style dress is perfect for a beachy getaway and weekend brunch alike.

$38

Farah Hobo Handbag
Time and Tru

Get in on the crescent bag trend without breaking the bank. This hobo bag is perfect for holding everything you need, whether you’re running errands or on a weekend adventure with your crew.

$27

Midi Sundress with Tie Belt
Free Assembly

Going to a beach house bash? This Free Assembly dress will no doubt make you the style star of the party.

$36
$27

Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's

As hot as the weather can be during the day, it’s always a good idea to have a light jacket on hand for the possibility of cooler nights. A classic denim jacket should be mandatory for everyone’s closet.

$80
$70

Pearl Drop Earring
Amrita Singh

These gold pearl earrings are an effortless way to level up any look — even if it’s just jeans and a T-shirt.

$40
$20

Round Metal Gold Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

Summer is the perfect occasion to pick up a new pair of sunglasses. After all, you’ll need UV eye protection along with your SPF! These round gold frames will be the cherry on top of all your outfits.

$154

