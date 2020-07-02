If there's one look that will never, ever go out of summer style, it's denim shorts. And there's never been more styles of denim out there for you to try. Paper-bag, distressed, and acid washed denim are just the tip of the jean short iceberg. Whether you want that vintage look or something truly unique, get ready to peep some of the amazing curvy, high-waisted denim shorts out there, and potentially add them all to your online cart.

Ever since I lost my favorite pair of acid wash denim shorts two years ago, I have been in jean-short purgatory. There are so many different kinds of fits and washes, that finding the perfect pair can feel like a bit of a never-ending Goldilocks moment. But once you find that dream fit, you're set for years to come. Not to mention, once you fall in love with your denim shorts, you can wear them with pretty much anything.

If you're looking for the trendiest denim shorts this year, the mom-cut is definitely in. The longer style is great for preventing your shorts from riding up, while the looser cut keeps you cool in summer. Acid wash is also making a serious comeback for its cool, edgy look. However, if you don't want to get the bleach out or cut up your favorite pair of jeans for the sake of summer, I've rounded up some of the cutest curvy, high-waisted denim shorts to check out for this summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These Disco Fit Shorts ($15, PrettyLittleThing) come in both mid and light washes. They boast a super classic shape and make a great summer staple. Since they're not cut-offs, these shorts are also easy to dress up and down as you please.

If you like a longer cut, these Bleach Distressed Bermuda Shorts ($55, Curvaceous Boutique) juuuuuust touch the knee, while the holes still keep air flowing, so you won't get too hot. The acid wash is also on the subtler side, giving them an almost painterly pattern.

The cut of the WAX Push Up Jean Shorts ($17, Rainbow) has a '70s vibe with the cylindrical pocket detail and cut. For those who prefer a higher-waist cut, but love a vintage vibe at the same time, WAX's shorts may be exactly what you’re looking for.

Having your pockets peek out below your shorts' hem is the ‘80s coming-of-age look. Boutique 115's Baddie Ripped Jean Shorts ($34, Boutique 115) give you all the length of booty shorts, with just a tad more coverage. They're a super comfy option for a Hot Girl Summer.

Just because you're looking for jean shorts, doesn't mean you can't be colorful. Cato Fashions' Colored Denim Shorts ($22, Cato Fashions) come in bright yellow and turquoise, so you can pop even when the whole room is filled with people wearing jean shorts.

Paperbag jeans have been on the up-and-up lately, and these SHEIN Rolled Hem Denim Shorts ($17, SHEIN) have all the funky texture and the increasingly popular silhouette. They look amazing with any and all shirts tucked in.

Terra and Skye's Bermuda Shorts ($17, Walmart) are perfect if you don't like the super distressed denim look. The fit is a little on the looser side, and the elastic waistband makes them ultra comfy to wear.

The Girlfriend Denim Short ($36, Lane Bryant) has a super funky acid wash pattern — which is so trendy right now — that mimics the ocean's waves. The girlfriend fit is slightly more fitted than a boyfriend cut, but still on the looser side for ultimate comfort.

For a sustainable choice, these Upcycled Denim Shorts ($55, Studio One Eighty Nine) are composed of 100% upcycled cotton and denim from Ghana, so you can feel good about sourcing recycled materials when you buy them. The patchwork detail is also a unique look that gives your jeans a special flair.

Forever 21’s Plus Size Distressed Shorts ($23, Forever 21) will give you that Wet Hot American Summer style. All you need is some Chuck Taylors and a vintage tee, and people with think you just stepped out of Camp Firewood.