Zack Fox knows a thing or two about going viral, especially recently. He began his career in the spotlight as a social media jokester before expanding into music and acting. Now, the 34-year-old is recurring in a hit sitcom, playing huge festivals like Coachella, and shining in one of the buzziest music videos of 2025 so far. As Fox prepared for his Coachella set alongside his longtime friend and fellow DJ Jyoty, he caught up with Elite Daily.

Recently, Fox played “Old Dude from 2019” in Doechii’s ‘90s-sitcom-inspired music video for “Denial Is a River.” Although he only showed up in a couple of scenes, Fox was blown away by how much freedom the rap superstar gave everyone on her set.

“We improvised a lot,” Fox says. “She has zero ego when someone comes in and is like, ‘Here's how I think we could make this funny.’ She was just like, ‘Make this as funny as possible. Take it in wild directions.’ It sounds so simple, but it’s really rare for someone to be such a dope collaborator. A lot of male musicians feel like they know everything across the board, but she was always like, ‘What do y’all think?’”

A few months before that video came out, Fox’s name was all over social media when his Nov. 9 wedding to longtime girlfriend Kat Matutina blew up online.

“All of the single women on the internet were f*cking crying over Zack,” says Jyoty. “That was really funny, and sweet.”

“Yeah, most of it was very cute,” Fox says. His favorite joke involved a photo from the reception that he posted to Instagram. “The thing I liked most was, someone saw that picture of me twerking on my wife and being silly, and they were like, ‘Oh, he definitely gets pegged. This is proof, baby. 100% he gets pegged.’ I was just like, the leaps to conclusions that people take... It was funny sh*t.”

With a wedding ring on his finger and a Doechii collab under his belt, Fox is looking forward to more appearances on Abbott Elementary (“I’ll improvise sometimes and it’ll slip through, but the script editor doesn’t always like it”) and more live DJ performances throughout the summer. His favorite way to surprise a crowd during one of his sets?

“Anything from like a CVS playlist,” Fox says. “Third Eye Blind, Crossfade, ‘Drops of Jupiter’ ... music you buy toothpaste to.”