The Gossip Girl Reboot Just Added Another You Star, But It's Not Penn Badgley

Back when You first premiered on Lifetime in 2018, Penn Badgley’s twisted new character Joe Goldberg drew a lot of comparisons to his iconic Gossip Girl character Dan Humphrey. Both were book-loving Brooklynites with something of a superiority complex and a deep, dark secret that involved a lot of stalking and inserting themselves in other peoples’ business. Weirdly enough, the connective tissue between the two scandal-filled shows only grew when HBO Max announced its Gossip Girl reboot, and You star Elizabeth Lail joined the cast. Now, You star Kathryn Gallagher is also joining the Gossip Girl reboot, bringing the two series together even more.

Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran announced the new casting during the show’s Paleyfest NY 2021 panel, which took place on Sept. 28 but was only made available for fans to watch online on Friday, Oct. 15. Safran revealed that Gallagher will be playing Obie Bergmann’s (Eli Brown) sister. “You’re going to meet Obie’s sister, who is played by Kathryn Gallagher, Tony nominee from Jagged Little Pill. Kathryn is amazing. There’s a lot of fun things coming up,” Safran said. Gallagher’s character is expected to make her arrival in the second half of Gossip Girl Season 1, which is scheduled to premiere sometime in November.

Gallagher confirmed the announcement by retweeting the clip and adding a lovey-dovey emoji.

Gallagher is the second major You star to board the rebooted teen series. She recurred in Season 1 of the thriller as Annika Attwater, the no-nonsense, straight-talking friend of both Guinevere Beck (Lail) and Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell). Lail is currently starring in Gossip Girl as singer-songwriter Lola Morgan, who began dating Julien’s father Davis Calloway a few episodes ahead of the midseason break.

HBO Max

With all these connections between Gossip Girl and You, it seems like the stage is set for Penn Badgley to show up in the new HBO Max series, right? Well, fans might have to wait a bit. Safran explained that Season 1 won’t see any of the main characters from the original Gossip Girl make a return, but the door is open for some cameos as the seasons go on.

Look for Gallagher’s new character to shake things up on the Upper East Side when the second half of Gossip Girl Season 1 kicks off this November on HBO Max.