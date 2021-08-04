It seems the royal family is aiming patch things up with the Sussexes. As Meghan Markle rang in her 40th birthday on Aug. 4, she was showered with some modest celebratory tweets from the royals — even Prince William and Kate Middleton. Let’s just say William and Kate's tweet for Meghan Markle's 40th birthday was as nice as one could expect.

Meghan is said to be having a “low-key” birthday in California, but her family across the pond haven’t forgotten about her special day. Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Twitter bright and early to send well wishes her way. "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" they tweeted along with a cake emoji and a photo of their sister-in-law smiling on Bondi Beach during their 2019 royal excursion to Australia.

The Queen's also shared a birthday message for Meghan on her official Twitter. Alongside a collection of photos from her time as a royal, the caption said, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

While some fans may have expected a bit more from the royals’ birthday wishes to Meghan after the reported mistreatment the Sussexes endured during their time as senior royals went almost entirely unaddressed by the Palace, these tepid birthday wishes being posted at all does indicate the royals are making some effort to reconcile — even if it is a minimal effort.

As for a birthday post from Meghan herself, in honor of her 40th birthday, Meghan launched a new initiative called 40x40, which is “a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.”

Melissa McCarthy kicked off the initiative on Aug. 4 with a comical video announcing the initiative. In the clip, she and Meghan had a conversation about the mentorship project and who it will cater to.

Archewell

With the launch of 40x40, The Duchess asked 40 activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to contribute 40 minutes of their time to join the mentorship program. As it turns out, Meghan has a pretty impressive list of friends. Those who joined the initiative included Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and Stella McCartney.

There’s also some speculation Meghan will share the first photo of her daughter on her special day, but that has yet to be seen.

Not only is Meghan receiving lots of love on her bday, she’s giving that positivity right back.