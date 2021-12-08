Kaitlyn Bristowe Hinted Rodney Mathews Will Be On Bachelor In Paradise

Rodney Mathews became an instant fan-favorite during his time on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. His fun-loving personality and underdog story made fans fall in love with him, even though, in the end, Michelle did not feel the same way. Rodney made it to hometown dates, but did not make the cut for Michelle’s final three, leaving both him and fans heartbroken that his journey was over. However, there’s a chance his journey with Bachelor Nation actually isn’t over, since it sounds like Rodney may make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise’s next season.

Bachelor Nation got to spend a little bit more time with Rodney during the “Men Tell All” special on Dec. 6. He took center stage to chat with host Kaitlyn Bristowe about his relationship with Michelle and their sad ending, revealing he wishes Michelle all the best. At the end of the interview, Kaitlyn asked Rodney if fans might be seeing more of him in the future “on the beaches of Mexico,” which is where Bachelor in Paradise is filmed. Rodney played coy and didn’t give a straight answer, so now fans are hopeful that he’ll make his Bachelor Nation comeback by finding love on BIP next summer.

Fans on Twitter are very enthusiastic about the idea of Rodney joining BIP, with some even wondering if Kaitlyn’s comment on “Men Tell All” actually confirmed it. There hasn’t been any official confirmation, yet, though, so Bachelor Nation will just have to wait and see what Rodney does next.

But is he ready to move on? After Rodney was eliminated, he posted a lengthy message to Michelle on Instagram, talking about how grateful he was for his time on the show. “I had no idea what was in store for me and you guided me through every step of the way allowing me to open up and be vulnerable,” he wrote. He also added that he’ll always be “Team Michelle.” With sentiments like that, it might seem like he’s not over Michelle yet, and therefore not yet ready to begin a new journey with someone else on BIP. However, since it seems like Michelle has fully moved on, it could be time for Rodney to go get his own happy ending.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.