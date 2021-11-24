Bachelorette Fans Have 1 Major Question After Olu's Elimination

There are certain Bachelor franchise contestants who fans just immediately know they’ll want to see more of, no matter how they fare with the lead of their season. Olumide Onajide is one of those contestants. He was a standout in Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and even though his time with her came to an end in the Nov. 23 episode, fans are already wondering if and how he might return to the Bachelor franchise. If you’re wondering whether Olu could be on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, here’s what we know about whether or not the fan fave will be hitting the beach next summer.

Since Night 1, Olu made a big impression on Michelle and on fans, but it was during Week 4 that he really started to set himself apart. When Michelle told the guys that she felt like she was ignored during the slumber party-themed group date, her admission seemed to really strike a nerve with Olu.

Michelle highlighted the fact that feeling unseen is something she’d experienced before as a Black woman, which reminded Olu of his sisters’ experiences. He teared up as he shared that with Michelle and told her that he would never want her to feel that way again. That moment earned Olu the group date rose that episode, and he received another rose in Week 5.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

But unfortunately, it seems Olu and Michelle’s connection — while special — just wasn’t strong enough to make it to the end of the competition. Heading into the Week 6 rose ceremony, Michelle canceled the cocktail party ahead of hometowns. Her reasoning was that she “already knew” where her heart was at and whose families she was ready to meet. Sadly for Olu, he didn’t manage to snag a rose during the Nov. 23 episode. Upon his elimination, Michelle said he was “one of the most sincere people [she’d] ever met,” which many fans agree about.

So, *will* Olu make it to the sands of Bachelor in Paradise? The odds are actually pretty decent. Chances are, the cast will be made up of some frontrunners from Michelle’s season — as well as those eliminated from the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Considering how beloved Olu was, he definitely has a good shot of making his way to the Mexican shores. Until viewers get to see what’s next for Michelle’s exes, see how her love story ends as Season 18 of The Bachelorette continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.