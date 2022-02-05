A Shocking Drag Race Exit Has Fans Clamoring For This Queen To Return Next Season

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Episode 5.

It’s always disappointing when your fave queen is told to sashay away from Drag Race, but it’s an entirely new level of heartbreaking when the drag superstar you love has to leave the competition not because she performed badly, but because of an injury out of her control. Sadly, that’s what happened to Season 14 fan favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté. At the beginning of Episode 5, Kornbread revealed in a video message she had to leave the show after injuring her ankle. Fans saw her going very far in the race, so now everyone wants to know if Kornbread will return for Drag Race Season 15. After all, RuPaul has given injured queens a second chance in the past.

Right after Season 14 premiered, Kornbread became an immediate frontrunner. She won the first challenge with a super catchy original song, and went on to steal the spotlight every other episode. Most fans saw her easily making it to Top 4, but a fractured ankle took her out of the race way too early.

VH1

Although RuPaul didn’t confirm whether Kornbread would get an invitation to try again in Season 15 or not, it seems likely. She was a clear fan favorite, and there’s actually a precedent: when Eureka O’Hara busted her knee on Season 9, Ru invited her back to compete on Season 10. Something similar happened on Drag Race UK Season 3, with Victoria Scone having to leave the competition early due to a leg injury, but fans still don’t know if Victoria will be back for Season 4 or not just yet.

While nothing is confirmed, fans are campaigning hard for Kornbread to return in Season 15. Even Drag Race superstars like Priyanka are pulling for Kornbread’s comeback.

If Drag Race is planning on bringing Kornbread back, it looks like they’re keeping it on the down-low for now. Neither Kornbread nor the Drag Race team has mentioned anything about a potential return yet, but if the fan outcry is any indication, we will hopefully get to see Kornbread slay on our TV screens again soon. Until then, new episode of Drag Race Season 14 air Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.