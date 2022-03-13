Daniel Radcliffe Isn't Totally Denying The Rumors Marvel Will Cast Him As Wolverine

Actor Hugh Jackman has become pretty synonymous with the iconic X-Men character of Wolverine, but Marvel fans think the iconic superhero is about to get a new face. The Australian actor famously portrayed the superhero in a slew of movies from 2000 to 2017, with 2017’s Logan being the end of his reign as the character. After Disney’s 21st Century Fox merger, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to option to bring X-Men characters in, and early fan-castings point to Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe as the perfect candidate. The buzz around the rumor had a lot of fans wondering if Daniel Radcliffe would play Marvel’s Wolverine. But fans don’t have to wonder anymore, because Radcliffe has responded to the rumors.

In a March 12 interview with ComicBook.com, Radcliffe addressed the rumors head-on. “So many times, people come to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's pretty cool,’” he said. “No, I don't know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!' But I don't see myself, I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

Like the movies, Wolverine in the comics has fast healing powers, an adamantium skeleton — which includes the retractable blades that shoot out of his fists — and impressive senses of smell and hearing. Still, there’s one thing the movies got wrong: Wolverine’s height.

Wolverine is said to be five-foot-three-inches tall, yet Jackman stands over 6-feet tall. So, Radcliffe, who is five-foot-five inches tall, would make for a pretty comic-book-accurate Wolverine.

As a fan of the character, Radcliffe has previously explained he enjoys the X-Men films and Jackman’s portrayal of the superhero too much to follow in such big footsteps. “Most of the films that I love, I don't think I would want to see remade,” Radcliffe said in a 2019 interview. “And I certainly don't think that I would want to be in the remakes of them.”

It’s unclear when fans will see Wolverine return to the big screen, but director Deadpool 3 Shawn Levy has hinted at plans to introduce Wolverine in his upcoming movie.

“I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy said about Ryan Reynolds and Jackman. “That will happen and it will be me.”

There’s also some chatter that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could bring X-Men characters into the MCU, after Patrick Stewart’s voice could be heard in one of the trailers. Stewart famously portrayed Professor X in the original X-Men movies.

So, whether or not we’ll see Jackman return to the role or have Radcliffe take on the character, it sounds like Wolverine will live on no matter who plays him.