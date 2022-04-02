Will BTS Perform At The 2022 Grammys? Here’s What To Know

Initially, there was no question about the likelihood of BTS performing at the 2022 Grammys. The awards show announced the K-pop group as a performer last month. Plus, the group is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track “Butter.”

However, new questions have been raised ahead of the April 3 awards show in Las Vegas following BTS singer Jungkook’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis..

On March 29, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music released a statement on Weverse (that was subsequently shared on Twitter), revealing Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. According to the agency’s statement, Jungkook took a PCR test in South Korea ahead of his flight to the United States. He tested negative.

However, after arriving in Las Vegas, Jungkook began to feel “a slight discomfort in his throat,” according to the statement. He then took both a rapid PCR test and a standard PCR test. Both came back positive.

The agency added the singer is currently in self-quarantine and following the guidelines of health authorities. “He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat,” Big Hit said, adding they’ll closely monitor Jungkook’s health while he’s in quarantine.

Regarding Jungkook’s appearance at the Grammys, Big Hit said it will be “determined” by local COVID-19 regulations.

The announcement comes just days after People reported that another BTS member, J-Hope, showed symptoms of a sore throat on March 23. Big Hit reportedly issued a statement that J-Hope took a PCR test that came back positive the following day. On March 30, NME reported the agency had confirmed J-Hope had recovered from COVID-19.

While it seems likely that the many members of BTS will still take the stage on Grammys night, Jungkook’s appearance at the show remains an uncertainty. Either way, ARMY will be tuning on April 3 to find out.