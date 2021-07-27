Here's Why Bachelorette Fans Are Convinced Andrew Will Be The Next Bachelor

Katie Thurston is currently in the midst of her ~journey to find love,~ but plenty of viewers are already theorizing about where the Bachelor franchise is headed next. While it’s still unclear who the next Bachelor will be, a recently eliminated fan-favorite from Season 17 has won viewers’ hearts. So, will Andrew Spencer be the next Bachelor? His exit and Men Tell All hot seat gave off major leading-man vibes.

Earlier in the season, it truly seemed like Katie and Andrew could end up together by the finale. She seemed genuinely into his... interesting fake British accent on Night 1, and they quickly struck up an adorable connection that quickly endeared him to Bachelor Nation. By the July 19 episode, Andrew told Katie he was falling for her, and even admitted to the other guys that no woman has ever seen him like she does.

But in a shocking turn of events, Katie sent Andrew home right before hometowns, explaining she had stronger connections with the other men, and he deserved more than she could give him. But Katie seemed truly torn up about her choice, and after he came back to give her a proper goodbye the next day, she ran through the resort and asked him to stay another week in true rom-com fashion. He ultimately decided to leave, because he wants his future wife to choose him, and getting cut at two rose ceremonies in a row would simply be too much. If that’s not a future Bachelor set-up, then I truly don’t know what is!

When Andrew was put in the hot seat at the July 26 “Men Tell All” special, he only continued to prove himself as future Bachelor material. For one, he’s not afraid to have real, sometimes difficult conversations in order to find the right partner. When Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams asked him about his 1-on-1 conversation with Katie about the work required to be in an interracial relationship, he responded, “As a Black man, to represent us, there’s no way I was gonna shy away from that. That’s exactly who I am.”

He added that he used to watch Bachelor Nation shows with his mom. “I wanted to give this my full effort and see if [Katie and I] could follow up, and we came pretty damn close,” Andrew continued.

“You said you deserve to be chosen... You do. You will,” Tayshia told him. Could that be foreshadowing?! Fans will have to wait and see, but when it comes to finding the next Bachelor, Andrew is definitely one to watch.