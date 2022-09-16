TBH, Nobody Missed Shake During Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2

When Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Sept. 16, one familiar — and polarizing — face was notably missing from the cast. Af “Shake” Chatterjee, the infamous villain from Season 2 of Love Is Blind, didn’t make it for the reunion episodes of Love Is Blind: After The Altar.

In case you’re just tuning in, Shake made a big impression on the cast and fans of Love Is Blind Season 2, but not for great reasons. He left the pods with Deepti Vempati, but he treated her poorly and constantly told the other contestants he wasn’t attached to her. He also showed up for the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion with a combative attitude, fighting with series hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. So, fans were definitely intrigued to see how he would interact with everyone during the Love Is Blind: After The Altar episodes.

It turns out, he didn’t interact with anyone at all. At the beginning of the first After the Altar episode, married couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson talked about a getaway weekend and surprise party for Natalie Lee that almost everyone from Season 2 was invited to. When Danielle said the one person she hadn’t reached out to yet was Shake, Nick said, “If he’s going, I’m not going.” Danielle responded by immediately saying that he was off the list.

Adam Rose/Netflix

It turns out, though, it may have actually been Shake’s choice not to appear in After The Altar. He told TMZ in August 2022, “Honestly, they begged me to be on it. They wanted me to speak with Deepti one on one — they wanted to see some kind of reconciliation, but after how they portrayed me. And then especially after how the hosts of the show were supposed to be impartial came after me? I want nothing to do with them, you know?”

He went on to say he was wary of how the producers might edit him if he were to appear in additional Love Is Blind episodes. “For all I know, I’m gonna go in there and say my piece in earnest and then, you know, Deepti gets up and like storms out or something,” Shake said. “I don’t know what they could pull, but I just didn’t trust them.”

No matter how it happened, it looks like Shake is officially done with Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is now streaming on Netflix.