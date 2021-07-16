Here's Everything To Know About Never Have I Ever's Christina Kartchner

Romance is everywhere in Never Have I Ever Season 2. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finds herself in the middle of a love triangle (and later a love square), while Eleanor (Ramona Young) gets a brooding new actor boyfriend and even Devi’s mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), is drawn to her dreamy colleague. And while the characters navigate plenty of relationship drama as a result, one couple remains solid: Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eve (Christina Kartchner). As they get even more time to shine in Season 2, you may be wondering: Who plays Eve in Never Have I Ever, anyway? Here’s what to know about Fabiola’s girlfriend and the actor who plays her.

In Never Have I Ever Season 1, the adorably awkward, robot-loving Fabiola realized she is a lesbian and came out to her friends and family. She soon experienced first love when sparks flew between her and Eve, one of her cool fellow lesbian classmates. The duo are officially girlfriends in Season 2, and even compete to be crowned “Cricket Queen” and “Cricket Queen” at their school’s winter dance. Along the way, Fabiola learns an important lesson about staying true to herself and her passions while navigating her first relationship and her place in the LGBTQ+ community.

Eve is a scene-stealer through it all, but the show may leave you wanting to learn more about the actor who plays her. Here’s everything to know about Christina Kartchner, from her past roles to her comedy background:

Christina Kartchner’s Past Roles

Kartchner’s memorable turn in Never Have I Ever is all the more impressive considering she only started acting professionally in 2017. She previously had guest roles in web series like Open Houses and CollegeHumor Originals, and she played Margot in the 2021 show Antisocial Distance. But Eve is her breakout role, and I love that for her.

Christina Kartchner’s Social Media

You can catch up with Kartchner on Instagram @christinakartchner and on Twitter @chriskartchner. The actor shares plenty of gorgeous photoshoot pics and selfies on Insta, while also taking time to promote Never Have I Ever and show off her friends and family. She posts less on Twitter, but when she does it’s often to advocate for social justice causes or call attention to the fact that her mom still hasn’t accepted her follow request on Instagram.

Christina Kartchner Facts

Kartchner may play a teenager super convincingly in Never Have I Ever, but you may be surprised to learn that there’s a major age gap between her and her character. Eve is a high schooler, but IRL, the actor is 26.

Although the Netflix series is her first major comedy role, Kartchner has been showing off her comedy chops online for years. Just scroll back through her Insta and you’ll find video parodies about everything from ways to cure your depression to how to communicate at parties. We love a comedian!

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.