Wherever Joe Goldberg goes, a trail of bodies is sure to follow. For five seasons of Netflix’s gory thriller You, Joe has been able to get away with murder time and again as he continues to pursue one twisted love story after another. As his bloody tale has reached its end, it’ s pretty shocking to look back on every person who’s lost their life at his hands. It’s a lot — so much that viewer may have forgotten just how many people Joe’s killed.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from throughout You, including its fifth and final season.

Some of Joe’s victims are a lot more memorable than others. His ex-girlfriends, like Guinevere Beck and Love Quinn, stand out as some of his most harrowing murders. And let’s not even get started on that psychotic break in London when he started killing everyone around him without even realizing it.

Now that You has reached its end with Season 5, here’s the full list of all 22 people who were unlucky enough to get on Joe’s bad side.

1. His Mom’s Boyfriend

The trigger for all of Joe’s murderous tendencies occurred when he was just a kid. After witnessing her mom’s abuse, he shot her partner to protect her. Unfortunately, the bloody act drove a wedge between Joe and his mom, who dropped him off at a boy’s home and started a new life without him.

2. Elijah Thornton

Given how remorselessly Joe offed his first romantic rival, it seems likely he’s had other kills before Elijah, the man he discovered had hooked up with his girlfriend, Candace. However, this is the first murder since Joe’s childhood that the series confirmed, showing Joe push Elijah off a roof.

3. Benjamin “Benji” J. Ashby III

The first inhabitant of Joe’s infamous glass cage, he killed Guinevere Beck’s love interest Benji in order to clear a path for himself to woo the aspiring author.

4. Peach Salinger

Beck’s intuitive bestie Peach was one of the first people to call Joe out on his good-guy act, which soon led to her demise. Joe shot her, covering up her death as a suicide, after Peach threatened to break up Joe’s relationship with Beck.

5. Ron

After learning about Joe’s first kill, it’s clear why he turned his murderous gaze on Ron, an abuser who was torturing his young neighbor Paco and Paco’s mother. To protect the boy who was stuck in a starkly familiar situation that he once was, Joe killed Ron, and had Paco help him cover up the murder.

6. Guinevere Beck

There’s a thin line between love and death when it comes to Joe Goldberg. His first serious love interest to learn this was Beck, whom Joe trapped in his cage after she discovered his gruesome double life. Unable to win her back once more, Joe killed Beck, framing her therapist Dr. Nicky for her murder.

7. Jasper Krenn

A fresh start in Los Angeles couldn’t quell Joe’s hunger for blood. Under his new guise as Will Bettelheim, Joe got his finger cut off by a dark web lender named Jasper, whom the real Will had agreed to pay $50,000. To brush off the pesky loan, Joe killed Jasper to keep up his new Will persona without distraction.

8. Henderson

Creepy comedian Henderson was exposed as a pedophile as Joe began to look into his past with his neighbor Delilah. So when Joe saw Hendy get closer with Delilah’s teenage daughter Ellie, he snuck into the comedian’s house and took care of him.

9. Ryan Goodwin

Marienne’s abusive ex Ryan made himself a glaring target for Joe all throughout his time in Madre Linda. When he threatened to take Marienne’s daughter away, Joe leapt into action to protect his new love interest, killing Ryan by pushing him off a parking garage and stabbing him.

10. Love Quinn

Arguably the most important and memorable murder in all of You, Joe’s toxic romance with Love Quinn ended the only way it ever could. Before his equally murderous wife would get to him, Joe used the poison she’d been growing in their garden to kill her — setting their home on fire and pinning all of his past crimes on her in a suicide note.

11. Malcolm Harding

Even a new life across the pond couldn’t slow down Joe’s killer instinct — no matter how much he tried to deny it. Initially, Joe had no recollection of killing his friend and colleague Malcolm, even if he was dating the woman Joe had taken a fancy towards, Kate. However, upon learning that he had subconsciously created an alter ego to carry out the murderous urges he’d been suppressing, Joe realized he was the one to kill Malcolm... as well as several others.

12. Simon Soo

Still unaware of what he was doing, Joe also murdered the famous artist Simon after learning that he plagiarized his work and ruined the life of the person he stole from.

13. Vic

For the first time during his stay in London, Joe didn’t go into a fugue state when killing Lady Phoebe’s bodyguard Vic. The suspicious hired hand accused Joe of murdering Malcolm after finding the late professor’s ring in his pocket. Believing that he was being framed, Joe acted quickly and killed Vic so he could continue looking into what he believed to be the true killer.

14. Gemma Graham-Greene

After Kate’s socialite friend Gemma accused him of being the “Eat the Rich” serial killer, Joe went on another one of his subconscious killing sprees. While once again unaware of what was happening, Joe managed to kill Gemma while at Phoebe’s country house.

15. Rhys Montrose

Throughout his psychotic break in London, Joe came to believe that it was mayoral candidate Rhys Montrose who was truly behind all of the murders. Upon discovering this, Joe kidnapped and tortured Rhys for information, but the politician remained totally confused by Joe’s accusations. After Joe finally killed Rhys, he came to realize that he had been imagining a version of Rhys all along, who represented Joe’s subconscious (and murderous) alter ego.

16. Hugo McNamara

After learning that Kate’s father Tom is threatening her to move back to New York, Joe lured the businessman to an airport hangar for a confrontation. When Tom’s bodyguard Hugo enters the hangar, Joe stabs him to show Tom he means business.

17. Tom Lockwood

Tom pleads for his life by offering to use his vast connections to cover up Joe’s past, but Joe instead suffocates Tom with a bag, killing him. He covered up the murder by making it look like Hugo had robbed his boss.

18. Edward

Finally accepting his killer self, Joe ties up his time in London by framing his student Edward as the “Eat the Rich” killer. So that Edward can’t protest, Joe kills him, and frames his girlfriend Nadia for the murder.

19. Uncle Bob

Though three years had passed since Joe married Kate and moved back to New York as one half of a powerful it-couple, his inner beast was reawakened upon learning Kate’s uncle Bob had begun blackmailing her out of her CEO position. To protect their status (and secrets), Joe killed Bob, making the death look like a suicide.

20. Clayton Angevine

In a fit of passion, Joe lunged at his love interest Bronte’s aggressive ex Clayton when he suddenly showed up and began fighting with Bronte at a beach house. The skirmish resulted in Clayton’s head splitting on the ground, which was filmed for the world to see on TikTok. It wasn’t until later that Joe learned Clayton was actually the son of Dr. Nicky, who had been trying to expose Joe for framing his dad for Beck’s death.

21. Dane

After a violent men’s rights activist named Dane attacks Bronte on the street, Joe threw him into his cage and tasked Bronte with coming up with a plan for him. Though she ends up releasing Dane, Joe still kills him later, happily reminding himself that Bronte said she wouldn’t leave him even if he kills for her.

22. Police Officer

There’s a bit of morbid poetry to Joe’s first and final kills being his only nameless victims. Bronte finally called the cops on Joe in You’s final episode, but he didn’t go down without a fight. While hiding in the woods, Joe used the self-defense knuckles Bronte had bought earlier to kill a police officer that was searching for him.