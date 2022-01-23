Everything To Know About Monica's Right-Hand Woman On Cheer Season 2

Netflix’s Cheer immersed viewers into the world of competitive cheerleading when it dropped on the streaming platform at the start of 2020. And on Jan. 12, when Netflix dropped the much anticipated Season 2, the docuseries took us straight back to the world of cheerleading at Navarro College and its rival school Trinity Valley Community College. This time, audiences welcomed new Assistant Coach Kailee Peppers to the team as she coached alongside Andy Cosfernet. Peppers is new to the show, so just who is Kailee Pepper on Cheer? Here’s what to know.

When Head Coach Monica Aldama left Navarro to compete in Season 29 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, Aldama left Peppers in charge of the cheer team. In fact, Peppers was a student and cheerleader for Navarro during the 2015 to 2017 seasons before heading to Texas Tech University to continue her cheer journey. So, it’s fitting to see Peppers take the reins while Aldama was away.

Although viewers saw Peppers in some drama with former teammate and now-student La’Darius Marshall during Season 2, the dust slowly settled and she persisted through it all.

Kailee’s Career

Peppers has been cheering for as long as she can remember. Cheering since a young age, Peppers has always known cheer is what she wanted to do with her life. So, when the time came, she was totally ready to move from Columbus, Ohio to Corsicana, Texas to attend Navarro College, where she trained and competed with the one and only Aldama for three seasons. Peppers must have been extraordinary because she was offered the position of Navarro’s first-ever Assistant Coach for the 2017-2018 season. However, Peppers was not ready to hang up her pom-poms just yet.

After declining the offer, she headed to Texas Tech University where she cheered for two seasons before returning to Navarro, which is where we see her in Season 2 for the team’s 2020-2021 season.

Today, Peppers is back at Texas Tech University where she is continuing her co-ed program.

Kailee’s Instagram

To be expected, Peppers’ IG is all about the world of cheerleading. Given that she’s been a professional for nearly six years, she’s grown quite the following highlighting her status as a three-time Grand Collegiate National Champion.

Kailee’s Age

Peppers is a Cancer queen was born on July 2, 1996, making her 25 years old going on 26 in 2022.

Season 2 of Cheer is now streaming on Netflix.