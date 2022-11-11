I'm Sorry, We Have To Wait *How Long* For Grey's Anatomy To Return?

Grey’s Anatomy fans everywhere may be sad knowing Meredith is leaving Seattle, but they can rest assured knowing they don’t need to say farewell to her regular presence on the show just yet. In fact, Meredith’s goodbye episode isn’t airing for quite a while. Fans won’t get a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 until 2023.

Yep, you read that right: Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 won’t be returning with new episodes until the new year. To add insult to injury, fans have to wait a couple of months into the new year for those new episodes, since they aren’t coming until the winter premiere in late February 2023. The Season 19 fall finale left a lot of unanswered questions up in the air, so fans will be left waiting for a little while.

In the Nov. 10 episode of Grey’s, a huge thunderstorm hit Seattle just as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) announced her departure for Boston. Nobody really had much time to focus on Mer’s move since the storm brought a ton of emergencies to the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial... including Mer herself. While Meredith was mid-surgery, she learned that a lightning strike set her house on fire. Luckily, her family was safe, but it remains unclear whether or not their house will be.

ABC/Liliane Lathan

It looks like the fire isn’t going to change Meredith’s plans to leave Seattle. The Season 19, Episode 7 Grey’s promo shows the doctors of Grey Sloan celebrating Meredith with a festive farewell party. While Mer will be saying goodbye to her home in Seattle and the family of other doctors she has there, she’ll still be surrounded by familiar faces in Boston. She’s headed there to do Alzheimer’s disease research at the Catherine Fox Foundation alongside Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

But, when Grey’s returns in February, the show won’t be following Meredith all the way to Boston. Pompeo previously announced she’d only be appearing in eight episodes of Grey’s Season 19, and she’s already been in the first six episodes of the season. That means fans should prepare for a mostly Mer-less second half of Season 19 when Grey’s returns in 2023.

Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.