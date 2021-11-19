You're Going To Have To Wait A While For The Next Grey's Anatomy Episode

Things are heating up on Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, but unfortunately, audiences are going to have to wait a bit to see how it all pans out. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is going on a break for a few weeks, and it won’t return until Thursday, Dec. 9. It looks like the surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are going on a little holiday break, leaving fans Grey’s-less for a few weeks.

If it feels like Grey’s Anatomy is taking a break after just returning from another one... well, you’re not wrong. New episodes aired on Nov. 18 and Nov. 11, but the show had been on a small hiatus for the two weeks prior to that. Now, fans will have to wait another three weeks to pick up with the Grey’s Anatomy doctors again.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 6 follow. Fans were left with a few cliffhangers after the Nov. 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and this break means they’ll have to wait even longer than usual to find out what happens next. Things got pretty hot and heavy between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nick (Scott Speedman). The same can be said for Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack), who spent Thanksgiving together even though they’re broken up and still slept together at the end of the episode even though Amelia told Link that her feelings about their breakup haven’t changed. It’s unclear what that means for the former couple, especially since the Episode 7 teaser shows Link confessing some past feelings for Jo (Camilla Luddington):

This definitely isn’t the first time Grey’s Anatomy has taken a break between episodes. There were many changes made to the schedules for Season 16 and Season 17 because of Hollywood’s shutdowns over the last couple years. Luckily, this upcoming hiatus appears to only be because of normal holiday scheduling changes. Fans can expect new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, before the show goes on another brief hiatus until 2022.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.