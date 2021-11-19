When one relationship ends, another is bound to begin... at least on Grey’s. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 7 promo hints at a possible new romance between Jo and Link, who each recently ended major relationships. But how are fans going to feel about this?

As Grey’s fans know, Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) are best friends who go way, way back. They’ve always had a sort of brother/sister vibe going on, but in the past, they’ve also both been in relationships with other people, precluding them from even entertaining the idea of starting something more with one another. This season, though, Jo is single after her husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) left her, and Link is single after Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) turned down his marriage proposal. That leaves plenty of room for the flirtatious moment they share in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 7 promo.

In the teaser clip, Link reveals a major detail about his past with Jo: “I had a major crush on you,” he tells her. Jo seems to think he’s joking and responds, “What are you talking about?” But then one more serious, lingering look between them seems to make it clear that there are some real feelings behind Link’s confession. You can check out the moment in the promo below:

Some fans might find it a bit odd if Link and Jo make the move from “just friends” to “something more,” but Luddington is open to that possibility for her character. She told Bustle in a recent interview, “If they stay friends, I get it, and I will love to watch them. If the writers do decide at some point to make it more ... I’ll be excited to see what that means and what that looks like for them both.”

Meanwhile, in the next Grey’s episode, romance is definitely in the air for Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill), who seem to be very happy to be reunited after some time apart. But in Minnesota, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) might reach a roadblock in her burgeoning relationship with Nick (Scott Speedman) when she has to srub in on a life-saving surgery for his best friend. Love never comes easy on Grey’s Anatomy, and the next episode seems ready to prove that.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.