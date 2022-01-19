Get ready to embrace some major early 2000s nostalgia. The 2022 When We Were Young festival was just announced, and it features the emo-rock lineup of your dreams. Paramore? They’re on the bill. Lil Huddy? He’s there, too. Oh, and My Chemical Romance, whose 2019 reunion shook fans to the core, will be headlining.

The new festival has been allllll the talk of Twitter, but in case you’re not familiar with every band on the bill, here’s the tea. Gen Z may have been ~super~ young during the 2000s, but it’s time to relive the golden age of MySpace and Hot Topic, especially since TikTok stars like Lil Huddy and JXDN are taking a stab at transforming the genre. There’s also been a lot of crossover between new emo artists and OG artists. For example, Huddy collaborated with the Blink 182’s Travis Barker on “Don’t Freak Out” in 2021, and Barker said Huddy is "paving the way” for a new chapter of pop-punk.

The When We Were Young festival — which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds — has packed dozens of artists into the one-day event, so fans will have to plan which bands to catch across multiple stages. But they can’t go wrong with so many artists like Boys Like Girls, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, We the Kings, the All-American Rejects, PVRIS, and 3OH!3.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When We Were Young shared the full lineup for the fest on Jan. 18.

Emo and pop-rock music fans were so enamored with the stacked lineup, many questioned whether it was fake. Full disclosure: It’s not, but fans are truly shook by how many of their favorite throwback bands will be heading to Sin City in October.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21, so mark your calendars and get ready for an epic trip down memory lane.