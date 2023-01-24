Here’s Your Timeline Of When Zach’s Bachelor Season Filmed

Zach Shallcross was announced as the Season 27 Bachelor right at the end of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, and there was no wasted time getting his season started. He was introduced as the Season 27 lead during the “After The Final Rose” episode of Gabby and Rachel’s season, which aired live on Sept. 20, 2022. Zach’s Bachelor season started filming shortly after that in fall 2022.

In a way, Zach’s season of The Bachelor began during that “After The Final Rose” episode, since Zach met five of his contestants during that episode. Turns out, even more of the cast had already been decided before Zach was announced. Fans figured this out during the Jan 23. premiere, when audiences got to see some of the women’s live reactions from when Zach as Bachelor was announced back in September.

Since the cast was pretty much set when Zach was announced as the lead, everyone was ready to jump into filming basically right away. The first official night of filming was reportedly one week later, so it was a bit of a whirlwind for Zach. He told Parade that he was in a bit of a stupor for a lot of Night One.

“I had to hold my jaw up the whole time,” he said. “After every limo [pulled up] I was just shocked because I was like, ‘I’m really standing in this position, I got lucky enough to be here and meet all these women that are hopefully wanting to pursue the same thing as me’ so I was just like, sometimes speechless.”

Season 27 filming continued for the next couple of months, including international travel to places like England and Estonia. Then, on Nov. 29, 2022, Zach posted on Instagram to commemorate the end of production on his season. He announced the premiere date for his season and wrote:

This has been an unreal 2022. A complete roller coaster from start to finish. This year has taught me more than I could have ever imagined and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Can’t wait for you all to see how this journey to true, forever love unfolds.

Now it’s time for audiences to see what Zach and his contestants were up to during their two months of filming in fall of 2022 — and to find out if it all results in an engagement.

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

