Get Excited For Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Summer is heading our way, and along with it, summer streaming programs. As always, Netflix has tons of new shows and movies to while away the vacation hours. So, let’s run down everything that’s coming to Netflix in June.

The biggest titles that will be turning up this month in TV series are Too Hot To Handle Season 2 and Elite Season 4. Once again, THTH will follow The Circle’s lead, dropping in batches on June 23 and then again on June 30. As for everyone’s favorite Spanish-language drama, Elite, a new influx of students and a strict principal will turn everyone’s love lives upside down. And for fans of Lupin, Part 2 of the French drama arrives mid-month.

On the movie front, Liam Neeson is once again up to his impossible rescue missions in The Ice Road, and Kevin Hart will discover how hard it is to be a single father after his wife passes away in Fatherhood. But the most interesting of the batch looks to be the Gina Rodriguez-starring film, Awake. She plays a soldier fighting to save her family in this science fiction near-future story where a global event has wiped out humanity’s ability to sleep.

Check out the teaser of all Netflix’s notable titles this month.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2021.

June 1

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (Netflix Family)

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1-3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Seasons Moon Jogen & Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval (Netflix Film)

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (Netflix Comedy Special)

Creator's File: GOLD (Netflix Series)

Dancing Queens (Netflix Film)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Film)

Summertime: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Feel Good: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Series)

Trippin' with the Kandasamys (Netflix Film)

Xtreme (Netflix Film)

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix Documentary)

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake (Netflix Film)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Series)

L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle (Netflix Film)

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos (Netflix Series)

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Lupin: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Skater Girl (Netflix Film)

Trese (Netflix Anime)

Wish Dragon (Netflix Family)

June 12

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories (Netflix Series)

June 15

FTA

Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Interactive Experience)

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Sir! No Sir!

Workin' Moms: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town (Netflix Documentary)

Silver Skates (Netflix Film)

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Gift: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Katla (Netflix Series)

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family (Netflix Film)

Elite: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Fatherhood (Netflix Film)

Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Film)

The Rational Life (Netflix Series)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Series)

June 19

Nevertheless (Netflix Series)

June 22

This Is Pop (Netflix Documentary)

June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Film)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (Netflix Film)

Murder by the Coast (Netflix Documentary)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Anime)

The Naked Director: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track (Netflix Documentary)

June 25

The A List: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Ice Road (Netflix Film)

Sex/Life (Netflix Series)

June 26

Wonder Boy (Netflix Documentary)

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement (Netflix Anime)

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Jun 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Film)

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Documentary)

June TBD