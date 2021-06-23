Netflix's July Lineup Is Going To Keep You Indoors All Month Long

As summer hits its peak, so do summer TV offerings. So, what’s coming to Netflix in July 2021? Get ready for a brand-new set of titles, including upcoming seasons of fan-favorite series and hit movies to watch on long, hot days.

Netflix will hit July with three of the most significant series it has going right now. The first, Virgin River, is the streaming services’ answer to Grey's Anatomy, based on Robyn Carr's novels, with a new season on July 9. Never Have I Ever comes next; the Mindy Kaling produced series arrives with a second season on July 15. And finally, the beach-bound teen drama Outer Banks will return with new episodes on July 30, promising an entire month of summer soap goodness.

On Netflix's movie side, this month will include the new fantasy film How I Became a Superhero and the romantic time-hopping drama The Last Letter From Your Lover. The month will close out with a brand new action flick from the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme, The Last Mercenary. And Netflix will also be picking up a few old favorites this month, with all the Austin Powers films arriving at the top of the month.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in the new July 2021 trailer:

