Netflix’s December Lineup Is Ridiculously Stacked

The holidays have arrived, and with them, the final month of the year’s lineup for streaming on Netflix. It’s been a banner year again for the service, which opened 2021 by announcing Bridgerton had broken streaming records. But by October, the streaming service had broken its own record with the smash hit Squid Game. It’s also released some serious awards contenders like Passing to great popcorn fare, like Red Notice. So how will it close out the year? By tossing a coin to The Witcher for a second season, among other things. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in December 2021.

December is always a stacked month for streaming, especially those angling to have titles considered for awards season in January. Mix that with end-of-the-year hits timed for the holiday period and seasonal specials to celebrate Christmas and such, and the hours are just packed.

Netflix is bringing a little bit of everything for December. There are Academy Award winner studded films like Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. There are holiday movies like Single All The Way and specials including new episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

But it’s the Netflix originals that are the real driver this holiday season. December brings the return of four of Netflix’s biggest hits to date: Money Heist, The Witcher, Cobra Kai, and Emily In Paris. There’s so much to watch, you may never leave the couch.

Here is everything coming to Netflix for December 2021. The “🎁” indicates Netflix’s “Here for the Holidays” titles.

Dec. 1

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN (Netflix Anime)

Kayko and Kokosh (Netflix Family)

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Lost in Space: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix Film)

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary

Premonition

Sabrina

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes​​ (Netflix Series)

Escalona: Season 1

Single All The Way (Netflix Film) 🎁

The Whole Truth (Netflix Film)

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue (Netflix Film)

Coming Out Colton (Netflix Series)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 (Netflix Series)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (Netflix Series) 🎁

Mixtape (Netflix Film)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix Family) 🎁

Dec. 5

Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Dec. 6

David and the Elves (Netflix Film) 🎁

Voir (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 7

Centaurworld: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Go Dog Go: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix Comedy)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (Netflix Comedy) 🎁

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid (Netflix Film)

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours (Netflix Film)

Aranyak (Netflix Series)

Back to the Outback (Netflix Film)

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (Netflix Series) 🎁

Twentysomethings: Austin (Netflix Series)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Netflix Series)

The Shack

Still Out of My League (Netflix Film)

Two (Netflix Film)

The Unforgivable (Netflix Film)

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy (Netflix Series)

Dec. 13

Eye in the Sky

Dec. 14

The Future Diary (Netflix Series)

Russell Howard: Lubricant (Netflix Family)

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix Family) 🎁

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe, Caye & Felipe (Netflix Series)

The Giver

The Hand of God (Netflix Film)

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa (Netflix Series)

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix Film) 🎁

A Naija Christmas (Netflix Film) 🎁

Aggretsuko: Season 4 (Netflix Anime)

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 6: Homecoming (Netflix Family)

The Witcher: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Netflix Series)

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo (Netflix Series)

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel & Omar (Netflix Series)

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (Netflix Comedy)

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix Film) 🎁

Dec. 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Dec. 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Netflix Series)

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix Film) 🎁

Don’t Look Up (Netflix Film)

Minnal Murali (Netflix Film)

The Silent Sea (Netflix Series)

Stand By Me: Doraemon 2 (Netflix Film)

Vicky and Her Mystery (Netflix Film)

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single’s Inferno (Netflix Series)

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material (Netflix Comedy)

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 26

Lulli (Netflix Film)

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math! (Netflix Family)

Dec. 29

Anxious People (Netflix Series)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Dec. 30

Kitz (Netflix Series)

Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix Film)

Dec. 31

Cobra Kai: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Stay Close (Netflix Series)

Seal Team (Netflix Film)

Dec. TBD