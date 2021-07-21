You know the dog days of summer are here when it’s too hot to leave the house and the start of PSL season is far too close for comfort. It’s the perfect time of year to hide away in the air-conditioned house and marathon shows and movies on staycation. For those wondering what’s on the schedule, check out what’s coming to Netflix in August 2021.

Netflix has been emphasizing movies in 2021, and August will bring several new feature films for fans to check out. The animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will act as a prequel story for Season 2 of the series, which arrives later this year. Also, the rom-com The Kissing Booth will release its third and final installment of the trilogy. And the genderswapped remake of She’s All That, He’s All That, will also be arriving at the end of the month.

In new TV series, Sandra Oh has a brand new series called The Chair, where she plays the first woman of color to ascend to that role at a major university. There’s Clickbait, a brand new limited series about a man who disappears only to show up on the internet with claims that don’t fit the life his family thought he lived. And in docu-series, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, is arriving early in August, a look at the real story behind the cult classic film on one of the most significant drug cases in U.S. history.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2021.

Aug. 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3

Pray Away (Netflix Documentary)

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (Netflix Documentary)

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Netflix Series)

Aug. 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix Documentary)

Control Z: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Cooking With Paris(Netflix Series)

Aug. 6

Hit & Run (Netflix Series)

Navarasa (Netflix Series)

The Swarm (Netflix Film)

Vivo (Netflix Film)

Aug. 8

Quartet

Aug. 9

SHAMAN KING (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 10

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (Netflix Comedy Special)

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 11

Bake Squad (Netflix Series)

The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix Film)

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 12

AlRawabi School for Girls (Netflix Series)

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same (Netflix Comedy Special)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 13

Beckett (Netflix Film)

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix Series)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific (Netflix Family)

Gone for Good (Netflix Series)

The Kingdom (Netflix Series)

Valeria: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 18

The Defeated (Netflix Series)

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

Out of my league (Netflix Film)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (Netflix Film)

Aug. 19

Like Crazy

Aug. 20

The Chair (Netflix Series)

Everything Will Be Fine (Netflix Series)

The Loud House Movie (Netflix Family)

Sweet Girl (Netflix Film)

Aug. 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 24

Oggy Oggy (Netflix Family)

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix Documentary)

Clickbait (Netflix Series)

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix Documentary)

Motel Makeover (Netflix Series)

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes (Netflix Series)

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix Series)

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26

EDENS ZERO (Netflix Anime)

Family Reunion: Part 4 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 27

He's All That (Netflix Film)

I Heart Arlo (Netflix Family)

Titletown High (Netflix Series)

Aug. 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix Series)

Aug. 31

Sparking Joy (Netflix Series)

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. TBD