From saving lives to hunting assassins, Sandra Oh has done a lot. Now she’s her sights set on a whole new world: higher education. Oh will star in Netflix’s new comedy series The Chair, playing the newly appointed chair of the English department at a prestigious university. Judging from the trailer and cast, The Chair be full of chaotic humor, while also dealing with some heavy drama.

Most of Oh’s fans probably associate her more with drama than comedy after her years on beloved medical series Grey’s Anatomy and her critically acclaimed turn on Killing Eve, but she will be embracing her funny side on The Chair. Interestingly enough, one of Oh’s most iconic comedy performances prior to The Chair was playing another educator — she stole scenes as the self-serious high school vice principal, Gupta, in The Princess Diaries. (Never forget: “The queen is coming.”) In her new role, Oh will play Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman at Pembroke University to be appointed the chair of the English department. But a scandal within the college could threaten her new position, especially since Ji-Yoon has feelings for the professor mired in controversy.

Here’s what else to know about the show:

The Chair Release Date

Fans won’t have to wait long to dive into The Chair. The miniseries will premiere on Friday, Aug. 20, on Netflix.

The Chair Trailer

A month ahead of the premiere, Netflix released a trailer for The Chair. The first look focuses on Ji-Yoon’s tough transition into being the department’s chair as scandal erupts at Pembroke University. The center of the scandal is Professor Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), whom Ji-Yoon has a very obvious crush on. While the trailer doesn’t reveal the nature of Bill’s scandal, there are hints at a possible inappropriate relationship he may have had with a student.

The Chair Cast

Netflix

Along with Oh and Duplass’ characters, The Chair’s English department is filled out by Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz, and Nana Mensah as Professor Yaz McKay, with David Morse as Pembroke University’s dean, Paul Larson.

Get ready for some Ivy League-level chaos when The Chair arrives on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 20.