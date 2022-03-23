Netflix's April 2022 Lineup Is Dramatic AF

Netflix’s March was Bridgerton madness, but a new month is already around the corner. While some of us may be watching Netflix’s big romance series over and over into next month, there’s also plenty of new series for fans to be distracted by. The days may be getting longer, but that just means there’s more time to stream during the April showers. Here is everything coming to Netflix in April 2022.

For those looking to move on from the drama of Bridgerton, worry not because the drama of Elite will follow fast behind it. Season 5 debuts on April 8, and fans will be flocking back to school to see what drama is being stirred up this time. For those who need more very British drama, Anatomy of a Scandal will be premiering this month, based on the internationally bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. And the final episodes of Ozark Season 4 will round out the month.

But it’s not all drama for April. The long-awaited return of Russian Doll arrives in April, and Season 2 looks both more bizarre and hilarious than Season 1. Grace and Frankie: The Final Episodes also will come at the end of April, wrapping up the beloved comedy series. And in movies, Metal Lords, from the team behind Game of Thrones, will provide comic relief and laughs over a hair battle of the bands.

Here’s a full rundown of everything coming to Netflix in April 2022.

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix Film)

Battle: Freestyle (Netflix Film)

The Bubble (Netflix Film)

Captain Nova (Netflix Family)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (Netflix Comedy)

Forever Out of My League (Netflix Film)

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Last Bus (Netflix Family)

Tomorrow (Netflix Series)

Trivia Quest (Netflix Daily Series)

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly's Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something's Gotta Give

We The Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix Comedy)

April 6

Furioza (Netflix Film)

Green Mothers' Club (Netflix Series)

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix Documentary)

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (Netflix Comedy)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix Weekly Series)

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space (Netflix Documentary)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Netflix Documentary)

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass (Netflix Film)

Dirty Lines 🇳🇱 (Netflix Series)

Elite: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Metal Lords (Netflix Film)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Netflix Anime)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix Film)

April 9

My Liberation Notes (Netflix Series)

Our Blues (Netflix Series)

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell (Netflix Series)

The Creature Cases (Netflix Family)

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Our Great National Parks (Netflix Documentary)

Smother-in-Law (Netflix Series)

Today We Fix the World (Netflix Film)

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix Series)

Choose or Die (Netflix Film)

Heirs to the Land (Netflix Series)

Mai (Netflix Series)

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God (Netflix Film)

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty (Netflix Family)

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix Documentary)

April 20

The Marked Heart (Netflix Series)

Russian Doll: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Turning Point (Netflix Film)

Yakamoz S-245 (Netflix Series)

April 21

All About Gila (Netflix Comedy)

He's Expecting (Netflix Series)

April 22

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

Heartstopper (Netflix Series)

Selling Sunset: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

The Seven Lives of Lea (Netflix Series)

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix Comedy)

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Netflix Series)

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

Silverton Siege (Netflix Film)

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix Family)

Bubble (Netflix Anime)

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes (Netflix Series)

Honeymoon with My Mother (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Rumspringa (Netflix Film)

April TBD